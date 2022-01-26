The Robinson Fire Department is planning a fundraiser dinner on Sunday, Feb. 13 at the Robinson Community Center.
The event will be from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the center, located at 211 Main St., Robinson. The fire department will be serving hot roast beef over mashed potatoes, bread and gravy, green beans and cake. To go meals will be delivered within a 15-mile radius.
Liz Jeschke with RFD said the fire department responds to both fire and medical emergencies in the area - Robinson town, rural calls and assistance to Hiawatha structure fires. The department has 3 women and 12 men who serve as volunteer firefighters, with 2 RN’s and 5 EMT’s that respond to medical emergencies as well. The department meets monthly practicing and brushing up on skills and servicing trucks and equipment.
Robinson fire department is an entirely volunteer department comprised of 15 members with a cumulative 130 years of service to Robinson and surrounding communities.
Funds raised from this dinner will support the Robinson Fire Department's efforts to buy a new pumper truck.
"Our current pumper truck is an early 80’s model and has served us well, but despite excellent maintenance, it is worn out and needs replaced," she said. "We have been saving money for over 10 years, however a reasonable truck that will serve our needs will cost upwards of $100,000. A good pumper truck is crucial to any fire department. Please help us be able to continue serving our community."
The Robinson Fire Department wanted to thank Rainbow and Hack's Meat Shack for the donations to help support the fundraiser. Call or text 785-741-4665 to pre order a meal or to have one delivered.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.