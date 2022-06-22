All Fourth of July festivities in Robinson have been canceled for 2022 and organizers are planning for a bigger and better celebration in 2023.
Members of the Robinson Lions Club and Fourth of July Committee said it is with much regret they have made this decision. There will be no Derby races, parade, ice cream and cake social nor any other activities including fireworks.
"Because of the lack of available fireworks of the quality that Robinson is used to having for their display, it was decided that rather than disappoint folks, it would be better to plan early and prepare for a bigger and better fireworks display next year," said Judi Bruning with the committee. "We encourage our audience to take advantage of other fireworks displays in the area this year and then come back to Robinson next year for a show of the quality folks have always enjoyed in our town."
“We wish everyone a happy 4th of July and encourage you all to come back to Robinson next year for what we plan to be a day of fun and a spectacular fireworks show.”
