Members of the cast from the Robinson Lions Club have begun rehearsals for the 54th melodrama.
It's entitled “You Can't Stamp Out Love Or...”Oh, My Darling, Val Ann Tyne” written by Tim Kelly. Organizers said they are very excited for this year's production, especially since they had to cancel last year due to the Covid pandemic.
Dates for performances are:
Saturday, March 5 at 7:00 p.m.
Sunday, March 6 at 2:00 p.m.
Friday, March 11 at 7:00 p.m.
Saturday, March 12 at 7:00 p.m.
As has been customary in past years, there will be dinners before the show held at the Community Center. These dinners will be a free will offering.
For table reservations, contact Judi Bruning at 785-544-7739 or 785-741-2282. We hope you'll come and have a great time. Because of Covid, social distancing will be observed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.