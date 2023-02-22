Robinson Melodrama

Cast members of this year's Robinson Melodrama are pictured from a recent practice. From left, Jennifer Joslin, Terrance Stroud, Jeri Shaefer, Mark Stroud and Drusilla Thurston with Jeremy Stover in window far back left.

 By Sarah Wissler/Hiawatha World

Rehearsals have begun for the 2023 Robinson Lions Club’s upcoming melodrama — which is in its 55th year.

The play is entitled “Mystery at Uncle Fuzzy’s or Dancing on Geezer’s Grave” and was written by members of the Club and performed in 2006. Performance times are 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 4 and 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 5 and the following weekend at 7 p.m. on Friday, March 10 and 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 11 at the Birdcage Theatre in downtown Robinson.

