Cast members of this year's Robinson Melodrama are pictured from a recent practice. From left, Jennifer Joslin, Terrance Stroud, Jeri Shaefer, Mark Stroud and Drusilla Thurston with Jeremy Stover in window far back left.
Rehearsals have begun for the 2023 Robinson Lions Club’s upcoming melodrama — which is in its 55th year.
The play is entitled “Mystery at Uncle Fuzzy’s or Dancing on Geezer’s Grave” and was written by members of the Club and performed in 2006. Performance times are 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 4 and 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 5 and the following weekend at 7 p.m. on Friday, March 10 and 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 11 at the Birdcage Theatre in downtown Robinson.
The melodrama is the Lions Club’s main fundraiser each year, and funds are used for service to the community. Funds made on the recent Christmas play, performed by the Lions, provided donations to six different Brown County recipients. Donations were given to the Robinson Community Store, the Hiawatha Middle School, Hiawatha Elementary School, Horton Elementary School, Everest Middle School, and the Hiawatha Genealogy Club. Some funds from the melodrama are used to help buy fireworks for Robinson’s 4th of July festivities.
Community members are encouraged to come and enjoy an evening of laughing and eating popcorn and redeye which will be served by the Hiawatha Boy Scouts. Dinners will be served prior to each performance at the Community Center.
For table reservations call Judi Bruning at 785-544-7739 or 785-741-2282.
