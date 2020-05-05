A 44-year-old Robinson man was arrested on child sex charges on Sunday.
According to a news release from Sheriff John Merchant, deputies investigated a complain in Robinson and arrested Leonardo Lucero Hernandez, 44, of Robinson on charges of rape of a victim under the age of 14, aggravated crimimal sodomy with a victim under the age of 14 and aggravated sexual battery.
Brown County Attorney Kevin Hill expected to file official charges on Tuesday and Hernandez remained in the Brown County Jail, awaiting a first appearance. The case is still under investigation by the Brown County Sheriffs office with assistance from the Brown County Attorney’s Office.
In other sheriff reports:
* On 5-1-2020, based on a traffic stop, Natalie Nioce 33 Horton was arrested on charges of Driving While Licensee Canceled, Suspended or revoked, Transport Open Container which resulted in a Probation Violation. Other charges could be pending.
* On 5-2-2020 Brown County K-9 assisted Richardson County Sheriffs office in executing a search warrant in Falls City. Over $5000 in cash as well as a large quantity of marijuana, THC Wax, paraphernalia, controlled substance and ecstasy were located in the search.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.