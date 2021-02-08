A 31-year-old Robinson man was arrested Feb. 5 on several felony charges that included criminal use of an explosive along with drug charges.
According to the Brown County Attorney Kevin Hill, Nicholas Juarez was arrested following an extensive investigation by the Brown County Sheriff's Office.
Hill said deputies responded in the early morning hours of Feb. 5 to a dispatch concerning a male individual, identified as Juarez, who had allegedly threatened to burn another individual's house down. Hill said the residents further reported that Juarez was in possession of a device commonly referred to as a "Molotov cocktail" and had lit the same and allegedly thrown it at their trailer.
Hill said following the execution of two search warrants by the Brown County Sheriff's Office, items consistent with methamphetamine and construction of a Molotov cocktail were discovered.
Juarez was charged by the Brown County Attorney’s Office in a six count complaint this morning with felony counts of Criminal Use of an Explosive, Attempted Aggravated Arson, Two Counts of Criminal Threat, Possession of Methamphetamine, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
He is currently being held in the Brown County Jail on an $85,000 bond, awaiting further hearings.
