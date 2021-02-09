The Robinson Lions Club announced this week, that they are regretfully cancelling the 2021 Melodrama due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Club members said this will be the first year since 1968 that it has been canceled.
"We feel that out of consideration for the health and safety of everyone, it is the best decision," say club members. "Please be sure to reserve the usual first two weeks of March in 2022 for next year's production."
