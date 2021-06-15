Once again, the 4th of July is approaching, and folks in Robinson are planning to celebrate in its traditional style.
Last year, because of the Covid pandemic, organizers were forced to call off everything. This year the festivities will begin with the Derby car races. They will start later this year with registration and trial runs beginning at noon. The races will start at 2 p.m.
Following the races, there will be a parade. Everyone is encouraged to decorate floats, bikes, trailers, etc. and line up at the Coop parking lot by 5:30 p.m. The parade will begin at 6:00 p.m. and will proceed up the main street, ending at the ball park. There will be hamburgers, hot dogs, and ice cream available to purchase at the ball park and some activities for participation. The evening will end, of course, with the usual wonderful fireworks display put on by individuals from the Robinson Fire Department.
This year's festivities are sponsored by the Robinson Lions Club with help from the Robinson Community Building Association, the Robinson Fire Department, the Robinson Coop, and the City. Numerous community residents are helping with all the activities. Vivica Ballew, daughter of Dorothy BeDunnah, will be organizing the parade.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.