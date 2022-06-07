The 4th of July is approaching, and keeping with tradition, Robinson will be having a fun-filled, old-fashioned, small town day with lots of activities.
The Robinson Lions Club, Fourth of July committee and other volunteers are planning a full day of activities, but due to the difficulties obtaining fireworks, the normal night display is not currently being planned.
However, in keeping with tradition the derby races will begin at noon; so kids, be sure to get your cars ready. The races are followed by the 4th of July Parade which will begin at approximately 4 p.m. Everyone is encouraged to be creative and enter the parade.
You won't need to worry about getting hungry, as hot dogs and sloppy joes will be sold all afternoon and evening by the 4th of July Committee at the Community Center downtown. The Robinson Lions Club annual ice cream and cake social will also be held at the Community Center this year and will be served all afternoon and evening. The concessions and ice cream social will begin at 11 a.m.
During the evening, a cornhole contest will be held, as well as other activities. Although fireworks are not planned, there are other possibilities for entertainment pending.
The normal fireworks display will occur next year with plans for an even bigger and better one than ever.
"Come and enjoy the 4th in Robinson!"
