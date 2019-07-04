Rock the Ridge returns to Sabetha’s NorthRidge Church on Saturday, July 13.
With 2018 attendance between 2,500 and 3,000, Rock the Ridge is one of the largest free music festivals in the Midwest.
Headlining this year’s event is Unspoken, who will be joined by Tauren Wells, Carrollton, Austin French and Brail Watson.
Free inflatables return, as do all of the food trucks from last year, with a couple of tasty additions. Outside coolers will not be allowed in. No alcohol is allowed.
While the event is free to everyone, VIP tickets and premium parking passes will be available soon at iTickets.com.
The event, which takes place just outside NorthRidge Church, begins at 4 p.m. with the opening of the giant inflatable obstacle courses, slides, bounce houses and velcro wall. Those wishing to volunteer may do so by calling the church at 785-284-3060.
Music kicks off at 4:30 p.m. with Brail Watson, followed by Carollton at 5:15 p.m.; Austin French at 6:15 p.m.; Tauren Wells at 7:30 p.m. and Unspoken at 9:15 p.m. The festival wraps up around 10:45 p.m. Bring your lawn chairs and blankets and enjoy this year’s festival!
For more information, check out the festival website at rocktheridge.net, or the Rock the Ridge Facebook page.
