There may be a few changes, but Sabetha’s popular Christian rock festival is still on for this Saturday at the NorthRidge Church. The lineup of Renee, The Great Romance, I Am They, 7eventh Time Down and headliner Jordan Feliz will take the stage starting at 5 p.m., with gates opening at 4. Admission for the event is free, but VIP packages can be purchased at iTickets.com.
Event sponsors have notified concert-goers via Facebook of changes to typical policies for general health and safety. Visitors are encouraged to sit with immediate family or close friends and to social distance and park at least 6 feet from all others. Anyone exhibiting symptoms of illness is asked to stay home and join in the fun next year. The group also announced that there would be no inflatables or Dance Zone this year due to COVID-19 concerns. Food trucks will be back this year, as well as merchandize tables and prizes for anyone wearing a mask.
