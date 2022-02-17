Rogue Street Tacos in downtown Hiawatha is now offering specialty coffees and pastries in the morning.
Rogue Street Tacos has been in operation at 715 Oregon St. since December 2020 and owner Stephanie Wendtlandt has been providing a variety of street tacos, along with a catering service.
Last August, she decided to start offering cold brew coffee and iced coffees at the encouragement of her husband, Henry, who has a big passion for the brew. She said they have a signature drink of cereal milk lattes as well. Wendtlandt said several locals have started counting on getting their coffee fixes at Rogue and just this last month she expanded to hot lattes and specialty drinks.
“There was a want and a need for it in Hiawatha,” she said. “It’s really my husband Henry’s thing — he loves coffee and making it. We had the space so we decided to go for it.”
They bought the espresso machine and started practicing, getting the exact grind perfect and putting recipes together. Wendtlandt said they get all of their coffee beans from Jackrabbit Coffee, another Hiawatha-owned business.
She said they have a fairly simple menu for the coffee, but offer several flavors and varieties of coffee.
Along with the coffee, Wendtlandt, who has an Associates degree in Food Service and Hospitality from Southeast Community College in Lincoln, Neb., (now called the Great Plains Culinary Institute), has also added muffins, pound cakes, scones, brownies and other pastries to the menu for those morning coffee drinkers.
Wendtlandt said Rogue keeps busy with their taco business as well, offering a new menu every two months. The menus are seasonal and include a variety of street tacos — cucumber kimchi, pork taco, jalapeno popper taco, Nashville hot chicken taco, white sauce BBQ taco, Philly cheesecake taco, Cajun chicken taco, peaches and pork taco and chipotle mango taco just to name a few.
Wendtlandt said Rogue is planning on launching a food truck later in the spring, which will be great for hitting area festivals, along with supplementing their catering business.
Wendtlandt opens the doors at 7 each morning to serve coffee, and the lunch shift begins at 11 and runs to 2 o’clock, Monday through Friday. Occasionally, she opens the doors for a special Saturday event.
Find regular menus for coffee and street tacos on Rogue Street Tacos on Facebook or call Rogue at (785) 740-2469.
