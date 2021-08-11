Changing with the times is important for any business, and Hiawatha’s Rogue Street Tacos is staying ahead of the game, as owner-operator Stephanie Wendtlandt continues to expand her business, all the while, keeping an eye on the future.
Already operating a rotating menu for her lunch services, Wendtlandt recently teamed up with another Hiawatha business — Jackrabbit Coffee — to create a cold brew menu featuring their signature blend.
“We are offering iced lattes, blended coffees, and our signature drink is a rotation option of cereal milk lattes,” says Wendtlandt.
Rogue is currently offering Cinnamon Toast Crunch and Fruity Pebbles lattes, which have gone over remarkably well with her ever-expanding clientelle.
While the new addition to the business has been a hit, the restaurateur refuses to sit still, already planning the next big upgrade to Rogue Street Tacos.
“Big things are in our future,” says Wendtlandt, sharing her next big goal of adding a food trailer to the business to allow catering, mobility and access to a multitude of public events. “We want to be able to hit the road and set up at festivals, carnivals, and maybe even work with the larger local companies to bring lunch to their employees.”
Rogue’s newest menu released on Aug. 2, and features a Nashville Hot Chicken Taco, White Sauce BBQ Taco, Philly Cheesesteak Taco, Cajun Chicken Taco, Peaches & Pork Taco, and an Orange Chicken Taco. This rotation is set to run until Oct. 1, and Stephanie has sold out several times since the new items became available, so order early, and order often to be sure you get your favorites.
Wendtlandt opens the doors at 8 each morning to serve coffee, and the lunch shift begins at 11 and runs to 2 o’clock, Monday through Friday.
