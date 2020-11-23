In 2019, the Ma-Hush-Kah Historical Society began seeking donations for replacing the roof of the old school, now a museum.
the roof was completed in June 2020 and the Belfry also repainted. donations were received from donors in the Doniphan and Brown county as well as other areas in Kansas. Donors reached out from other states including Missouri, Colorado, Georgia, New Jersey, Texas, California and Alaska.
The school was built in 1872-73 at a cost of $13,050 and in 1914 an addition was built on the west side of the original building. The structure was used as a grade school until the high school was added.
The high school closed in 1958 and the grade school closed in 1968. The building has been used s a museum since 1970.
The only funding for the museum is through membership and donations.
The building remains one of the great icons in Northeast Kansas. A list of donors is posted in the museum.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.