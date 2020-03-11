The USD 415 School Board met on Monday evening, and it was announced at the meeting that long-standing board member Dr. Pete Rosa' would be stepping down from the board as of the May 11 board meeting.
Rosa stated that the decision comes as he and his wife plan to move into the next chapter of their lives. Superintendent Lonnie Moser explained that once Rosa’s resignation becomes official at the May meeting, the board will then advertise for applications, interview applicants and likely appoint a replacement to fulfill Rosa’s term at the June 8 meeting. Rosa’s term is set to expire in January of 2020.
Also at Monday night's meeting, the board voted to approve several bids for facilities improvements, including a bid of $19,623.50 for installation of a new sound system at the football field. Lanham Music of St. Joseph, Mo., will perform the work, and the total price of the project may end up cheaper if current wiring to speakers is usable.
Also approved was an estimate from Four State Maintenance Supply of $17,121.60 to sand, recoat and stain the HMS gym floor, with an additional bid of $4,999 from Triple T to paint lines and a logo on the court. Four State Maintanance also won the bid to refinish the HHS and armory gym floors at a cost of $4,297.36. District Maintenance Coordinator Matt Cluck asked for and received clearance for up to $20,000 each for concrete work at the bus barn, HES and HMS.
District curriculum director Jean Brintnall and Moser led a presentation on the MTSS process, detailing the progress of the program through this point in year two, as well as the next phase. The Multi-Tier System of Supports and Alignment is essentially a new district-wide method of academic and non-academic assessment, intervention and data-collection.
Moser informed the board that the district’s current food service vendor, Thrive, is getting out of the business. The board then voted to submit a Request for Proposal to potential vendors. Also approved were a pair of courses in Teaching Internship and Early Childhood Applications that will re-open a pathway that was not available this year due to staffing changes.
The board also heard a letter from Hiawatha Police Department Captain Dennis Entrikin. The letter was very complimentary in reference to a recent crisis drill at HES, and expressed gratitude to the teachers and staff at HES for their work with the students.
The board accepted the resignation of Kathy Lindstrom as a sophomore class sponsor, and also accepted the resignation of 6th grade Social Studies teacher Diana Bray, and approved the hiring of Jackie Reneberg as an HES teacher.
