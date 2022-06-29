KANSAS CITY – The Kansas City Royals and Community Blood Center (CBC) are teaming up once again for Royals Weeks. From June 26 – July 9, all presenting donors at CBC donor centers will receive their choice of Royals tickets OR a t-shirt. As the 4th of July holiday approaches, the blood supply continues to be impacted by low donor turn-out and local inventory currently stands at a 2-to-3-day level, well below the ideal inventory of 5-7 days.
For more than 20 years the Kansas City Royals and CBC have partnered for Royals Weeks, a two-week long blood donation celebration in which all presenting donors at any CBC donor center receive two free Royals ticket vouchers OR a limited-edition Royals t-shirt. The annual celebration began as a way to address the community’s critical need for blood around the 4th of July holiday and continues this year amidst an on-going 2-year blood shortage that continues to impact our region’s healthcare system.
“Life-saving blood donations are always an essential need for the community, especially in the summer months, and even more so as we are still feeling the effects of the last two years,” said Patsy Shipley, Executive Director of Community Blood Center. “We greatly value the Royals continued partnership with CBC, and always look forward to Royals Weeks — a time when everyone is given a chance to step up to the plate and donate blood to help their neighbors.”
Community members are encouraged to make an appointment online to donate during Royals Weeks by visiting www.savealifenow.org/centers or by calling 1.877.468.6844.
It only takes one hour to donate, and a single donation can save multiple lives. Roughly one in seven hospital admissions require a blood transfusion. Those in need include: cancer patients, accident, burn, or trauma victims, transplant recipients, surgery patients, chronically transfused patients suffering from sickle cell disease or thalassemia, and many more.
