The Royals Blood Drive is set for Wednesday, July 17 at the Fisher Community Center.
The blood drive is from noon to 6 p.m. and is sponsored by the Hiawatha Community Hospital. All donors will be eligible to receive two free tickets to a Royals game, or a free Royals T-shirt or a $5 gift card to the online MLB Store.
Donors will select their gift through the online donor portal after the blood drive.
Book your appointment today at savealifenow.org/group enter Group Code: TU. For additional details contact Cathy Clark at 742-6579 or cclark@hch-ks.org.
For information contact the Community Blood Center at 1-877-468-6844 or go to the website at www.savealifenow.org.
