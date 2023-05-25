Ruby Slipper Goat Rescue offers a safe haven for goats with special needs.
A non-profit organization since 2016, this rural Hiawatha goat rescue was created by Lisa Thompson.
Ruby Slipper has benefited from the Hiawatha Community Foundation annual Match Days "Give Back to Move Forward" for the past two years and Thompson said she appreciates the support of the community. Funds raised have gone to help purchase barns for the handicapped goats, along with specially made wheelchairs. Ruby Slipper's newest project is one of the funds for the 2023 Match Days, coming up this weekend.
Pixie was a very young goat when rats snuck into the goat barn and nibbled on her feet.
"I don't know the situation exactly - if she was a newborn and the rats were drawn to the smell of blood," she said.
Long story short, Pixie lost the lower portions of her back legs due to this horrific incident in her young life. She came to Ruby Slipper and into the care of Thompson about a year ago, only a few months old.
Pixie certainly wasn't Thompson's first rescue who needed help getting around. Her very first rescue goat - Mona - quickly became a little Miss Hot Wheels in her wheelchair as she maneuvered her way around the farm. She eventually was able to regain use of her legs and no walks without use of the wheelchair.
In the past 7 years, Thompson has cared for more than 10 goats who use wheelchairs and now Pixie is one of them.
"She and Patrick zoom all over the place," she said, mentioning Pixie's friend Patrick, whose legs are paralyzed.
Patrick can drag himself around - especially when he is on a mission for food - but Thompson doesn't like him to do that because he can develop sores and hurt his legs even more. So she buckles him in his wheelchair and off he goes!
They both have their own license plates with their names on their specific wheelchairs.
While Pixie is mobile with the help of her wheelchair, Thompson hopes to raise enough money to purchase her prosthetic legs to further help her mobility and help keep the stumps of her back legs from having pressure on the ground. This will give her a more normal walking pattern.
Thompson said that any additional funds raised beyond the need for Pixie's prosthetics will be put toward the care and emergency veterinary expenses for the current 7 disabled goats at Ruby Slipper, along with any who need care in the future.
Find Ruby Slipper on her Facebook and Instagram sites, where you can find out more about her mission, and also message her for more information on specific needs of the goat rescue.
This year's Match Days will include a live event from 5-7:30 p.m. on Friday the 26th and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday the 27th. Online donations will be accepted beginning on Friday, May 26 and ending Monday, May 29 at https://www.givebacktomoveforward.com/ where you can also read more about Ruby Slipper Goat Rescue, along with find information on the other funds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.