The Grand Marshals of the 108th Hiawatha Halloween Frolic were Jim and Barb Rupe.
The couple was selected by nominations from the public and voted on by Chamber members.
The Rupes were originally from Horton, where they both grew up and attended schools there, graduating from Horton High in 1960. They attended the Presbyterian Church in Horton, where they were married April 15, 1962. The church is now the Church of Lord Jesus Christ-Horton.
Barb graduated from Highland Community College in 1962. Jim served in the U.S. Navy from 1961-1965, where he was on an aircraft carrier in the Gulf of Tonkin when the Vietnam War started when Lyndon Johnson was president.
The couple had two children - Vaughn, born in 1963 and passed away in 2016 at age 53 - and Christina (Christy) Metz, born in 1964. As Jim was in the Gulf, he never saw either of his children until they were 6 months old.
The couple also has 5 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.
In 1965, the couple moved from Horton to Hiawatha where Jim worked at Wonder Bread as a route salesman for 4 years and Schroth's IGA Grocery for 4 years. After retirement, Jim went to work for USD 415 Hiawatha Schools as a crossing guard. He can be found smiling and waving from his post on First Street every morning and afternoon.
He was best known for his time as a manager at Lindy's Thriftway, where he worked for 43 years. Jim also worked as a parade chairman for many years and enjoyed dressing up in costume while working at the grocery store.
Barb said she had planned to work as a para at local schools, but became a wife, a mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and an active volunteer.
The Rupes wanted to thank Mrs. Krebs - who started the Hiawatha Halloween Frolic tradition back in 1914 - along with the community, volunteers and Chamber for keeping the it alive all these years.
"It was our joy and pleasure to represent Hiawatha as your Grand Marshals," they wrote in a public thank you.
