The South Brown County Community Foundation will hold its second annual Match Days for its fund holders during the Brown County Fair on July 11-14 and is searching for match sponsors for this event.
As the foundation's mission is to increase charitable donations for non-profit and special projects that benefit the communities of South Brown County, the foundation urges philanthropic individuals, families, and businesses to reach out to board members to learn about becoming a matching sponsor.
The main reason is that match dollars become part of a donor pool that benefits over 30 philanthropic organizations. Depending on the matching dollars raised, each fund could receive 50-100% of matching funds in addition to the funds they raise on their own. Last year the SBCCF match dollars totaled $32,500, which benefited 24 funds.
SBCCF request matching donations of $500 or more. All matching sponsors will be recognized when promoting the match-day event and on the match-day website, www.GrowSouthBrown.com.
Anyone interested can commit a match-donation amount by calling board members James Lednicky at 785-548-5429, Jackie Petersen at 785-741-5925 or Sarah Gerving at 816-387-3639. Receiving commitments by Friday, March 17, allows SBCCF to promote the matching dollars and percentage match amount to our fund holders and the community.
During the match-days event of July 11-14, the South Brown County Community Foundation will match donations made to participating funds. For instance, the foundation will provide a percentage match for contributions to a designated maximum dollar per organization. This way, all funds will grow. However, matching sponsors can determine to match a specific fund.
During the match days, donors can donate online at www.GrowSouthBrown.com anytime from Tuesday, July 11, until midnight on Friday, July 14. The foundation will be set up in the Horton Blue Building from 4:30-7:30 pm Tuesday through Thursday during the Brown County Fair. Donors will select which organization fund(s) to support. Although gifts of any amount are welcome and encouraged, contributions of a minimum of $25 will receive a local match, withstanding the designated match day ceiling with 100 percent of donation for the organization's fund.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.