South Brown

The South Brown County Community Foundation will hold its second annual Match Days for its fund holders during the Brown County Fair on July 11-14 and is searching for match sponsors for this event.

As the foundation's mission is to increase charitable donations for non-profit and special projects that benefit the communities of South Brown County, the foundation urges philanthropic individuals, families, and businesses to reach out to board members to learn about becoming a matching sponsor.

