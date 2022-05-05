S&S Ice Cream LLC is open for business at 500 Oregon Street with a mother/daughter ownership in place.
S&S Ice Cream opened April 11 and recently celebrated their opening with a ribbon cutting with the Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau. Staci Thaxton and her daughter, Samantha Gray, have partnered with Hershey’s Ice Cream of Pennsylvania for their shop, which is located in the same building as her husband, Randy’s boat and bait shop.
Thaxton said they offer 20 regular flavors, along with sherbert and have no-sugar options too. The day of the ribbon cutting, the smell of fresh-baked waffle cones greeted customers as they came in.
S&S Ice Cream offers cones and dishes with single to quadruple scoops and kids sizes. Specialty items which have wowed customers include their Sky High Sundaes and Stuff Shakes. They also offer some gluten-free options.
“You can stuff them with just about any topping you want,” Gray said.
The ladies said they hoped to expand with some candy in the future, including some old fashioned candy machines.
Thaxton said she has been interested in an ice cream shop ever since the Dairy Queen closed many years ago. She said her grandma, Lucille Craig, served ice cream at the L&L Drive-In and at the A&W, both which were located on West Oregon and closed a long time ago.
“I just wanted to bring back some of the old things,” Thaxton said.
A chalkboard menu is posted right inside the door, but Thaxton said there is also a QR code posted that people can scan with their phones and a menu pops up. Menu and specialty items can also be found on S&S Ice Cream LLC on Facebook. Current hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and Thursday and Friday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. Their phone number is (785) 740-0767; email ssicecream22@yahoo.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.