It's almost time for Halloween!
With that in mind, local organizations are making some spooktacular plans - including the Sabetha's Golf Club's 3rd Annual Witchfest, set for Saturday, Oct. 12.
The event is set for 6 p.m. at the Country Club, 2551 X Rd., Sabetha. Participants are encouraged to gather their best witches night out! Elaborate costumes and pointy hats encouraged!
There will be a haunted golf course, vendors, prizes, raffles, hors d'oeuvres, wicked drinks, a best dressed contest, a guaranteed spooktacular good time!
Tickets cost $20 in advance, $25 at the door, with funds raised going to refurbishment of the Sabetha Country Club.
For more information on the event, go to www.sabethagolfclub.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.