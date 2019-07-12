A 22-year-old Sabetha man was killed in a head-on collision on Highway 36 in Doniphan County Thursday night.
The Kansas Highway Patrol reports that the crash happened at around 10 p.m. when a Ram 1500 pickup - driven by Isaiah Creek - collided head on with a semi-truck. According to the crash report, Creek was traveling eastbound in the westbound lane when he collided with the semi. The crash occurred less than a half mile west of Half Mound road, in western Doniphan County.
Creek was pronounced dead at the scene and the driver of the semi-truck - Michael Roskelley, 52, of Neosho, Mo., - sustained minor injuries.
As of early Friday morning, Highway 36 remained closed as crews worked to clean up the crash. KHP said the semi-truck was carrying food and that it spread over the road after the crash, which remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.