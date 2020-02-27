The Midtown Building in Sabetha is set to be demolished.
The decision was made by the Sabetha City Commission Monday evening in a 3-2 vote after several months of discussion on the issue. Commissioners Nick Aberle and Julie Burenheide voted no.
The Sabetha Herald reports that as part of the vote, the commission accepted the low bid submitted by Herrmann Earth Moving of Sabetha for $144,900 to demolish the 97-year-old building.
The commission also voted to leave Midtown gym open until demolition begins. The commission originally voted last fall to demolish the building, then held off until a public hearing in January to make a final decision.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.