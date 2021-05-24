On Memorial Day, Monday, May 31, Sabetha Memorial Post 7285 of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, along with Sabetha’s John L. Palmer Post 126 and Fairview-Morrill Post 322 of the American Legion will host the annual Memorial Day Service at Fairview Veterans Memorial beginning at 9 a.m.; the Sabetha Cemetery, beginning at 10 a.m.; and the Woodlawn Cemetery beginning at 11 a.m.
The speaker for all three services is former U.S. Marine, now Pastor Michael Dunaway, with the Northeast Kansas Lutheran Partnership. The public is invited.
Following Woodlawn, the military honors detail will provide military honors at the Albany Cemetery, with no speaker.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.