As we rebound from the COVID shut down, the Sac and Fox Nation of Missouri in Kansas & Nebraska - with offices in Reserve, Kansas - announced the re-opening of “General Public Transit” services.
As they work to get back on track, there will be certain requirements for all riders, such as temperature taken, masks worn, one rider per trip, etc. Open to the public, this demand response, first come, first serve, fee based service will be available from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Monday- Friday. A 24 hour notice required.
At this time the General Public Transit program will remain local, serving Richardson County, Neb., and Brown County as the primary target. Eventually to resume service to areas outside of northeast Kansas and southeast Nebraska to also resume trips to parts of Missouri.
The Sac and Fox Nation of Missouri offers two vans, one of which is ADA compliant with a wheelchair ramp.
Preferred method of payment will be with a pre-paid “Sac and Fox Transit” punch card, which may be purchased at the Sac and Fox Administration office, 305 N. Main, Reserve, or from the driver with advance notice. Seniors and Veterans can ride at a 50 percent discount.
Details about costs and ridership expectations can be found at the Sac and Fox Nation of Missouri website www.sacandfoxks.com click on the “programs” tab, and the “CHR/SDPI/Transit” link to view the brochure and transit policies posted there. Also, feel free to call the Sac and Fox Admin office (785) 742-7471 Extension 2401.
