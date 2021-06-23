The second year of street replacements in Hiawatha as part of the Sales Tax Street Project seems to be coming nearer to an end.
Earlier this spring, AHRS and its subcontractors began work around town, performing several repairs and continuing with the planned street upgrades. The contractor started the season by extending the box culvert on North Fourth Street, then moved to the 100 block of north and south Eighth street.
Next up was the 700 block of Utah Street, and then more work on Utah and S. Eighth Street.
North Eighth recently reopened, and gutter work is ongoing on North 12th Street. There is also a road closure on the 1100 block of Iowa Street, and the city sent a text to community members earlier this week to expect closures at the intersection of Seventh and Miami streets beginning June 23.
Some details of the project and plans for the remainder of the year are still up in the air, as representatives from the city met with the project contractors recently to discuss potential problems with completed work, and the outcome of that meeting has not been made public at this time. Citizens and City Commission members alike have expressed concern over the long-term stability of some of the recent repair work.
