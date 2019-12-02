Santa Claus made his grand entrance to downtown Hiawatha Saturday night.
Santa arrived at the Brown County Historical Society's downtown Memorial Auditorium and museum, on an antique fire truck, thanks to the Robinson Fire Department and Chief Dennis Tietjens.
Just as he arrived, the Jr. Masters of Ceremony - Ali and Mady Krauter - flipped the switch to turn the lights on downtown, recently put up on all of the downtown lamp posts courtesy of the City of Hiawatha!
Inside a beautifully decorated museum, Santa greeted families and posed for photos taken by Tiff's Touch Photography - Tiffany Hasenohr - and picked up hot cocoa, candy canes and popcorn!
The event was sponsored by the Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau, along with the Brown County Historical Society. Photos from Tiff's Touch Photography of families with Santa will be posted on the HCVB Facebook site soon.
The HCVB has announced that due to schedule conflicts of homeowners that led to lower participation this year, the Holiday Homes Tour is being postponed until next year. They encourage local home owners to start planning their themes and decorations and contact the Chamber to feature their home on next year's event!
In the meantime, mark your calendar for these other upcoming holiday events in the area - including a new Christmas movie event at the Historical Society Memorial Auditorium - set for Saturday, Dec. 14.
Upcoming Holiday Events
Thursday, Dec. 12 – Fairview Lights Up: Join the community of Fairview for their 26th Annual Fairview Lights Up. Meet Santa at Van’s Electric, stop by local businesses around town at the Community Center and participate in drawings. At the Community Center will be a nativity display by St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, a benefit supper by the Fairview Willing Workers 4-H Club with cheesecake dessert by Fairview UCC Guild. The Willing Workers 4-H Club will also have a donation drawing for two hogs and processing and a poker run.
Sunday, Dec. 8 – Stacie’s Dance Academy’s “All I Want For Christmas:” This annual event is at 5p.m. At the Hiawatha High School auditorium. Admission is a new toy for the Jingle Bell Ride County Christmas Store. Monetary donations are also accepted. Dancers age 2-18 will be dancing and singing for the eighth annual Christmas recital.
Saturday, Dec. 14 — Candy Cane Hunt and Breakfast With Santa: The HP&R is teaming up with the Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau this year for a special jolly event on Saturday, Dec. 14 at the Fisher Center gym.
Join HP&R and the HCVB in searching for Santa’s lost candy canes. This is a free community event for toddlers to fourth graders. Groups will meet at the Fisher Center at the following times: 9 a.m. — Toddler/preschool ages; 9:30 a.m. — Kindergarten-1st grade; 10 a.m. — 2nd-4th grade; 10:30 a.m. — Special Needs Toddler-4th Grade. After each hunt, families are welcome to join Santa in the gym for a grab-and-go breakfast and photos. The hunts will take place by the walking trail by the Fisher Center.
This is a free community event – register your family by calling 742-7176.
Saturday, Dec. 14 – Reindeer Run: Following the Candy Cane adventures is a new event this year — the Reindeer Run at 11:30 a.m. on the walking trail by the Fisher Center. Register now for this short fun run along the walking trail. the race is planned for a mile-ish distance but may shorten depending on weather and course conditions. Everyone who registers by Dec. 9 will get a free pair of reindeer antlers to wear during the run! This event is for all ages and will feature two different routes for youth and adults.
Saturday, Dec. 14 – TUBACHRISTMAS: Set for noon at the Brown County Courthouse lobby. This is the 26th annual event, started by Jerry Speidel and Kevin Pennel. Anyone wanting to participate in the concert can come at 9:30 o’clock the morning of the concert for practice on the first floor of the Brown County Courthouse. Anyone who plays a euphonium or any low brass instrument is welcome to perform in the concert. For more information on TUBACHRISTMAS, go to the website www.tubachristmas.com.
Saturday, Dec. 14 — Christmas Movie: The Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau is teaming up with the Brown County Historical Society to offer an afternoon of Christmas nostalgia at the Memorial Auditorium with a special Christmas movie presentation. Doors open at 1:30 p.m. with the movie starting at 2 p.m. Popcorn and drinks will be available. This is a free Christmas event, however the Historical Society will be accepting a freewill offering for new stage curtains.
Saturday, Dec. 14 — HAATS Christmas Music: Annual Christmas program at 7 p.m. At the Brown County Historical Society. Join HAATS for the music of Christmas and art show. This event is free and a thanks to the community for its support during the year. Come and enjoy the sounds and talents of the NEK Kansas music community. Freewill donations will be accepted to help fund new curtains for the auditorium. Come early, at 6:40 p.m. For Christmas caroling in the lobby.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.