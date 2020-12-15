Dozens of children and families came out Dec. 10 to Van's Electric in Fairview for the annual Fairview Lights Up and visits with Santa Claus.
This was Santa's 27th year at Cleo and Elvon Van Dalsem's Christmas wonderland, which lights up the east end of Fairview along U.S. 36 Highway. Santa wore a mask and social distancing was observed for the event.
Elvon Van Dalsem is also known for his trains - inside and outside - and he has hosted many visitors and school field trips over the years.
Other homes in Fairview got their lights ready for the annual event, but due to COVID, the normal activities scheduled at the Community Center that included vendors, food along with a Poker Run, were not held. Organizers hope to return the event to full force by 2021.
