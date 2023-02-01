The Hiawatha School District and Beynon Track Company have reached a settlement agreement.
This was announced on Wednesday, following a special meeting of the School Board Tuesday night, where the board went into Executive Session for attorney-client privilege.
Following the closed-door session, it was announced that an agreement had been reached after 4 years of issues with the nearly $1 million track that was installed new in 2018.
While the specifics of the agreement are not immediately known, board president Ian Schuetz spoke prior to the vote, stating he was pleased that an agreement had been reached to repair the track so there is a usable surface. According to minutes from the meeting, Schuetz stated student athletes and patrons have waited a long time to see this and that it is unfortunate that the district was put in this situation to no fault of their own. Schuetz said that the board feels they have done all that they can and unfortunately are settling for less than what was paid, but a crossroads was reached where negotiations have reached a point where a settlement had to be made.
"The district will have a track that approximates the life of the track that they bought and students will have the ability to use it."
Schuetz said that a settlement had to be made or spend years and thousands of dollars in court before the district had a usable track. With reservations, he feels this is the best action the board can take given the circumstances after extended efforts to make themselves whole. The motion designated Superintendent Lonnie Moser and Schuetz to sign the agreement on behalf of the school district. The motion was approved 6-0 with board member Amy Kopp absent.
The School District filed a petition Sept. 2 in Brown County District Court against L.E.R. Inc., DBA Renner Sports Surfacing and Beynon Sports Surfacing, Inc. The district was demanding a jury trial.
Negotiations have been ongoing with representatives from the Kansas Association of School Board’s legal team and attorneys with Beynon as the district had pushed for a resolution with issues on the track.
According to the specifics of the 26-page petition which includes photographs of damages — bubbles that have occurred under the surface of the track — Beynon completed work on the track project in November 2018. In spring of 2019, the district was able to host three track meets, however in early August, USD 415 officials learned that portions of the track surface were bubbling and had separated from the underlying concrete base. In November, 2019, Beynon performed warranty repairs to those specific areas bubbling.
Additional bubbling occurred in spring and into summer of 2020. According to the petition, on or about July 7, 2020, Beynon made additional warranty repairs by removing and patching sections of the track that had experienced delamination. Despite these repairs, bubbling in the surface continued to occur and Beynon pointed fingers at drainage issues, telling the district that drain boxes needed installed.
In January 2021, representatives of Beynon appeared at the regular school board meeting to address the issue. They reported that moisture was found under the areas of the surface and attributed this to water vapor permeating the concrete base and settling between the impermeable track surface and concrete base. As the track heats up the track surface separates from the concrete and results in bubbling.
The company told the School Board it would make additional warranty repairs at no cost to the district. Beynon company officials stated they would apply a moisture mitigation product to the top of the concrete underlying the areas at no additional cost.
Additional bubbling occurred in spring 2021 and the district requested the company complete the work that was promised. In June 2021, the company returned, however Beynon took the position that the repairs made were not considered warranty work. Despite these repairs, bubbling continued to occur throughout the summer. In August, due to persistent failures, Beynon recommended a replacement of the entire track surface — but did not accept responsibility for the cost.
Additional bubbling occurred again in Spring 2022 and into summer of 2022.
“The bubbling has left USD 415 with a track surface that cannot be used for or by Hiawatha High School, its students, and for sanctioned events. Beynon has been duly notified of the bubbling.”
The petition accused the defendants of breach of contract and negligence and stated the district has been damaged in an amount in excess of $75,000 and was asking for judgment in that amount, in addition to full replacement and/or repair of the surface of the track “to a condition through which it can be used by USD 415 for its intended purpose.”
