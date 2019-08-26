A student is in custody in Doniphan County in connection to an alleged threat to student safety at Doniphan West Jr/Sr High School.
This is according to the school Facebook site, on which a statement was posted stating that over the weekend, the D-West School District was made aware of information concerning a possible threat to student safety.
“Student safety is the number one priority of the Doniphan West School District and takes all threats to student safety and school security very seriously,” according to the statement on the district’s Facebook. “At this time, the school district is cooperating with local law enforcement on the investigation.”
The statement said that the Highland Police Department was alerted and is investigating. The Hiawatha World has attempted to contact the Highland PD for comment, but so far was unable to get ahold of an officer in connection with the case.
