The Hiawatha USD 415 School Board officially accepted the resignation of board member Dr. Pete Rosa' at it's regular board meeting Monday night and made the official moves toward filling his position for the remainder of the year.
The School Board met via Zoom conference Monday night and board members expressed their appreciation to Dr. Rosa', also noting that it was unfortunate they couldn't do so in person. Due to the governor's four-phase plan for reopening the state, the school board meeting for this month was still set up via Zoom conference, as it was for April.
Dr. Rosa' announced in March he would be stepping down from the board following the May 11 board meeting. Dr. Rosa' stated the decision came as he and his wife plan to move into the next chapter of their lives. During Monday's meeting, Dr. Rosa' told the other board members that his 15 years serving on the board had been met with many challenging and interesting events, along with a lot of changes within the school district, but the "school has done well by my family."
The board discussed protocol for filling Dr. Rosa's position, which is set to expire in January 2021, and were advised the position needed to be advertised and could be filled no sooner than 15 days after publication of a notice in the newspaper.
In an official motion, the board voted to accept Dr. Rosa's resignation - with Dr. Rosa' abstaining from the vote - and advertise his position to ask for letters of interest and a short bio from interested persons be sent to the School Board office by June 1. Candidates will be interviewed in public session at the June 8 board meeting.
