The Hiawatha School Board addressed issues concerning bullying and racism when parents of a student spoke forward at Monday’s regular meeting.
Brooke and Ethan Grier were present for the meeting and Brooke Grier spoke about an incident that occurred last month concerning her daughter where she was sent racially derogatory messages by fellow students.
Grier referenced the incident and told board members she felt the district’s administration was soft on bullying and discipline and wanted to follow up to ensure that more specific policies dealing with racial bullying were implemented into the handbook. She said Hiawatha schools shows kids they can tolerate bullying, however she challenged district officials to be leaders against it.
“It’s our understanding that the racism/disability policy will be added to the handbook tonight, and that’s our main reason for attending,” Grier said. noting that she also wants the district to implement sensitivity training as well.
“We also want to make sure that some form of sensitivity training on racism can take place at the school, sometime during this year, for the students and staff as well,” she said. “I know in the past it has been promised to other parents, other years, and it has not come to fruition. I do want that taken seriously, and I do expect something to happen, with that, this year.”
District officials said they cannot comment on student discipline due to state privacy laws. Hiawatha Police Department was called to investigate and two ninth grade boys have been charged in juvenile court with a misdemeanor count of harassment by telecommunication device in connection with the racial bullying incident.
During Board President Ian Schuetz’ portion for comment, he addressed the issue, explaining that while it may seem administration is not handling issues, they are behind closed doors. He said due to state laws in place for student privacy, district officials cannot comment on discipline publicly.
“There is sort of an under current narrative going through the community right now that we are tolerant by turning a blind eye to injustices to our kids,” he said. “We don’t have the ability to really hit that directly, to hit that head on, because of the limits that are placed on us from a legal standpoint.”
Schuetz said he feels district administrators are handling issues properly and act from a point of fairness and are being honorable in their actions.
“I think that there is a chance for us to go and try and look for ways to improve and do better,” he said. “I think some of the things that are very pointed right now, I think we’re actively working on that.”
Following the comment portion of the meeting, the board approved adding a condensed version of the district’s racial harassment policy — one that was created in January — to student handbooks for the next year.
In addition, Superintendent Lonnie Moser received the blessing from the board to create a diversity council and has received commitments from several individuals to serve on this board. He said the group would focus on meeting and facilitating efforts to provide students and staff with positive and equal experiences at Hiawatha schools. Board member John Wright also suggested the council include student members.
In other business: Ten teachers attended Monday’s meeting and two spoke out concerning negotiations on salaries. See adjacent story for details.
Ben Kettler, HMS athletic director, discussed issues with numbers concerning upcoming middle school basketball teams. He said numbers for girls basketball teams are low this year with seven out for eighth grade and 11 out for seventh. He said he would need to play up a few seventh graders to fill out a team. For boys teams, which start practice in December, the issue is the opposite — there will be 22 boys out for seventh grade. He said not all will get equal playing time, due to the increased numbers, and he wanted to keep the board updated on the issue. It was discussed to possibly add a C-team, however that could require hiring an additional coach. There is also an option to add a couple quarters to a B-team game, where additional players get playing time and experience.
There was discussion concerning a patron request from last month to offer transport for students from the elementary school to the middle and high schools. This option is currently offered for staff children only — as the students are kept with their parents until the first buses arrive. After the request, the board had asked Principal Paul Carver to meet with transportation officials and school leaders to see if this plan was feasible.
Reporting back Monday night, he told the board it really wasn’t without hiring additional staff to supervise the students in the morning before they loaded the bus. He also pointed out that there was not additional areas available in the school — since students are eating lunch in the gym — prior to school starting for larger numbers of students who might want transportation.
District Maintenance Coordinator Matt Cluck updated the board on various projects within the district, including repair of bubbles that had appeared on the newly laid track. He said temperatures had to be above 60 degrees for a few days in order to do the repairs and noted that some bubbles had disappeared. He felt confident the repairs would be able to be made in early spring.
Cluck informed board members that contractors will be on site at the board office within two weeks to replace the roof that received damage from hail during storms this past summer. He said the guttering also was a total loss and he was working with the insurance company on this matter.
In addition, he said the roof on the Hawthorne House needed replaced and that cost was $5,982. He said insurance did not cover this cost — it was due to years and years of wear. He also wanted to get bids to replace portions of the porch on the house, which was deeded to the district many decades ago and was part of the original Hiawatha Academy — a building where the superintendents of the academy lived. Cluck said the house has a lot of maintenance issues. It was discussed the house can be torn down, but cannot be sold, according to the deed.
Cluck also discussed issues with the elementary school parking lot with board members. He said there is confusion about parking and wanted to install curbs around the perimeter and look into chip and sealing the lot. He said asphalt could easily be over a quarter of a million dollars. It was also discussed to place parking stalls within the interior, but no decision was made on that yet. The board approved a motion to seek bids on chip and sealing the elementary school parking lot.
The board gave approval to seek bids to replace the boilers in the wood shop.
Cluck informed the board that the new bus had arrived and he and his staff were working to pull equipment off the old bus that will be sold and install in the new one.
Superintendent Moser told the board that he had moved Red Hawk Talk to Lottie’s last month and had a good attendance. He wanted to move it again this month and asked a board member to come as well. Schuetz volunteered to attend the coffee talk, which was scheduled for 9-11 a.m. on Oct. 17.
Superintendent Moser also reported that the district printed a newsletter and inserted it in the Hiawatha World this month. While district news is available on social media, Superintendent Moser said he wanted to target a different audience that might not be on social media. The next newsletter will be printed and inserted in the World in November.
Board member John Wright provided a Special Education report and told the board members they were at an impasse with Special Ed teachers as the Interlocal’s offer of $1,500 had not been accepted.
Consent Agenda
items approved:
The board approved the following: Minutes of Sept. 9 and Oct. 2 meetings; approved financials, the treasurer’s report, accepted contributions and approved the HMS and HHS Activity Fund reports for August.
The board approved trip requests of FBLA Leadership Day at Emporia State University Oct. 30; FFA to National Convention in Indianapolis, Ind., Oct. 30-Nov. 2; sixth grade to Snow Creek in Weston, Mo., end of January 2020 and Science Olympiad to the Pioneer Trail Invitational in Olathe Nov. 2, Monticello Trails Invitational in Shawnee Jan. 18 and Northeast Kansas Regional Tournament at Johnson County Community College Feb. 29.
The board accepted the resignations of Christina Bryant after 29 years as HES food service staff effective immediately and Wayne Olson as freshman class sponsor.
The board approved the recommendation to hire Jennifer Childs as HMS Assistant Scholars Bowl coach and Ethan Noll as HHS assistant boys basketball coach and Danielle Hill as HMS assistant track coach.
Approved addition to student handbooks that included racial bullying and other policies with an abbreviated form in the handbook and a link to the full policy.
