The Board of Education of USD 415 voted unanimously on Monday, Sept. 11, to approve to exceed the revenue neutral rate for the 2023-2024 budget.

According to Director of Finance Clerk of the Board Levi Thompson, the total Mill Levy for the 2023-2024 school year is 47.290, which is down from 48.516 in the 2022-2023 school year. The total budgeted expenditures are $22,044,081, compared to last year at $19,557,104, which is an increase of 12.71% expenditures. The total budget of tax dollars levied this year is $6,712,230, which is an increase of roughly only 1.72%.

