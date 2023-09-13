The Board of Education of USD 415 voted unanimously on Monday, Sept. 11, to approve to exceed the revenue neutral rate for the 2023-2024 budget.
According to Director of Finance Clerk of the Board Levi Thompson, the total Mill Levy for the 2023-2024 school year is 47.290, which is down from 48.516 in the 2022-2023 school year. The total budgeted expenditures are $22,044,081, compared to last year at $19,557,104, which is an increase of 12.71% expenditures. The total budget of tax dollars levied this year is $6,712,230, which is an increase of roughly only 1.72%.
In other business, the board - led by President Ian Shuetz - covered different topics from different areas of school maintenance, upgrades, and repairs, to discussions on best educational practices and techniques.
The first major topic of the evening was about updates the high school gym seating, given by USD 415 Director of Maintenance Chris Morey. The project to refurbish the original wood for the seating started this summer. There have been various delays, however Morey stated during the meeting that the seats will be ready for seating by Sept. 16 for both courts. Four sides of the rows will be able to be pulled out.
The other gym-related topic were the floors. The nets will remain up after Sept. 16. Sports practice on the gym floor are postponed due to issues with wood dust and metal shavings on the floor and More said extensive cleaning will need to be performed before the gym floor is usable. The cleaning process for the gym floor will start on Sept. 15. The visitor’s half of the floor will be usable for P.E. classes by Sept. 22. The group agreed that the floor would ready for sports practice sessions on the week of Sept. 25.
The group moved on discussing maintenance for the high school auxiliary parking lot. It was discussed and agreed on that a drain system would need to be implemented to prevent flooding and to place rock on the parking lot once the drain system installation was completed.
The next topic was updating the security camera systems. The current camera system is by Lawrence-based SOS and it was deemed to be outdated and not effective in identifying people being monitored by the camera system, and the current cameras in use only used 1.5 to 2 pixels, which were considered as ineffective. The new cameras and system proposed for purchase are by Kansas City-based ADS, as their cameras would not only be HD and feature infrared vision but also zoom in at 200 yards and have vape-detecting capabilities. Sixteen of these new cameras total would need to be installed. The board agreed that the grant for $14,000 would be used to update the cameras and camera system.
Installing acoustic panels for the elementary school was also discussed by the board. The idea for having rubber floors installed was brought up but that idea was quickly dismissed as they would not remedy the noise reduction problem. Another topic that was brought up for the middle school were flag pole repairs and inspections, and procedures to put away flags to prevent wear-and-wear issues.
The next topic covered was by Superintendent Lonnie Moser as he talked about educational policies and best education practices. Moser outlined that there are policies that will need to be rid of due to legal reasons and others that need to be changed. Moser continued by stating that students from other districts can attend Hiawatha, and are able to return under set criteria conditions based on good standing, attendance, and behavior. Grades were non-applicable in this criteria.
“You will not able to exclude anyone in any shape or form coming into your school from out-of-district.” Moser explained.
When Schuetz asked if there was a probationary period for non-resident students, Moser confirmed that a probationary period would also be set up once the students are enrolled in the school system. New school-based policies would be implemented on Jan. 1, 2024.
Other school-based topics discussed included guide for helping eight-grade students transition into the high school setting and job shadowing to help prepare students for the workforce, instructional strategies for instructing students, and some training for instructors by observing their fellow instructors teach students in their classes.
The board also approved the Consent Agenda, which included the hiring of Casey Clements, HES Para; Rachel Huckaby as HMS Para; and Linda Miller as Assistant Scholars Bowl Coach at HHS.
