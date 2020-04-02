The Hiawatha USD 415 met in a special "virtual" meeting Thursday morning to move forward on education for the current school year.
Governor Laura Kelly closed all school buildings for the current academic year, in an effort to prevent the spreading of COVID-19 coronavirus as part of "social distancing." The state Department of Education devised a Continuous Learning Plan overall, but each district had to approve their own plan for this.
In USD 415, the plan went into effect this week with learning beginning March 30 as students had access to iPads and Chromebooks that were sent home with parents last week at each school. Students' belongings were packed into boxes or bags and parents could pick them up curbside at specific times.
In addition, Rainbow Communications has enabled several free wifi Hotspots in communities throughout the county to help families access the Internet.
On Thursday morning, the School Board gave their official nod of approval to USD 415's Continuous Learning Plan application, while also approving the waiver application, which is a request to waive the 1,116 hour attendance requirement. The Continuous Learning Plan Application explains the district's plans meet the requirements for Academic Support, Social and Emotional Support, Family Community Communication, and Health and Safety.
In addition, the board approved suspending public comment during virtual meetings. The meetings are available on Zoom. The next regular board meeting is at 7 p.m. Monday, April 13 and this is scheduled as a virtual meeting as well.
