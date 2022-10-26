School board approves counselor resignation at special meeting By Joey May Hiawatha World Joey May Author email Oct 26, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email File photo | Hiawatha World Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Hiawatha School Board met in special session Tuesday night and voted to approve the resignation of the elementary school counselor.Tom Simmer moved and Jacquie Kerl seconded the motion to accept the resignation of Megan Sommers effective immediately. The motion passed 6-0. More from this section Aaron Donald, Jaylen Brown cut ties with Kanye West’s agency Monofilament Suture Not Superior for Vaginal Cervical Cerclage Kylie Jenner 'doesn't need much' makeup Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Joey May Author email Follow Joey May Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Latest News Vocal groups perform Fall Concert School board approves counselor resignation at special meeting Downtown mural highlights maple leaves, history of Hiawatha City Commission hears ARPA request Holton Direct Care opens Fairview location Hiawatha’s maples show their grand color | A tribute to T.H. Korthanke Sheriff's Office to hand out bags for trick-or-treaters Hiawatha Music Club Trending Recipes Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented Articles‘Why me?’: University of Kansas physicist thought $800,000 MacArthur genius grant was a prankBlue Moon set to open Nov. 1 in downtown HiawathaHiawatha mural is talk of the townTwo juveniles arrested in connection with arsonHiawatha Mayor Candidate Profile - Brian ShefferdTerrified, disheartened and confused, Democrats running for Kansas House face threatsHiawatha Mayor Candidate Profile - Becky ShamburgSchool board members talk football injuriesSpace of Love has ribbon cutting to celebrate openingHayden grounds Hawks on Senior Night Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Have an Announcement? Go to our Celebrations page. Submit your news
