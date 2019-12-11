The Hiawatha School Board approved a retirement request of a long-time elementary school teacher at Monday night's regular meeting.
The board approved the request of kindergarten teacher Brenda Schuetz's request at Monday's meeting. Schuetz has been with the district 30 years and a teacher for 32 years. Her retirement is effective at the end of the academic year.
In other business:
* Lori Fordyce received a Blue Cross Blue Shield $700 grant to be used for Red Hawks Ready for Life Day.
* Lori Fordyce and Nicki Mathewson each received a Board of Education Recognition Award.
* The board approved the Consent Agenda, which included the following:
1. Approve the Minutes of the November 11, 2019 Regular Board Meeting
2. Approve Preliminary Check Register, Addendum to Preliminary Check Register, Outstanding Purchase Orders
3. Approve the Treasurer's Report for the month of October 2019.
4. Accept Contributions
5. Approve Middle School & High School Activity Fund Reports for the month of October 2019
6. Approve Trip Requests of HHS Band to Concert Band Clinic in Manhattan, KS 1/24-1/26, 2020 and HHS Headliners Choir to Northwest Missouri State Show Choir Festival in Maryville, MO 2/8/2020
7. Accept the Retirement Resignation of Brenda Schuetz as Kindergarten Teacher, Resignation of Melvin Baker as Driver's Ed In-Car Instructor and Michael Downard as Baseball Assistant Coach
8. Recommendation to hire Andy Runer as HMS Boys Basketball Practice Coach
9. Approve disposal of surplus technology items
* Eric Kientz, CPA, Principal at Varney and Associates, CPAs, LLC presented the financial audit for the 2018-19 fiscal year. The district received an unqualified opinion which means the financial statements are presented fairly and no areas of concern were found. There were some recommendations regarding dual control and cross-training of staff in the business office.
Amy Kopp moved and Keith Erdley seconded the motion to accept the financial audit as presented. Motion carried 4-0.
* Approval to Seek Bids for Kindergarten Student iPads - Amy Kopp moved and Jeff Brockhoff seconded the motion to seek bids for 80 iPads for all Kindergarten students. Motion carried 4-0.
* Amy Kopp moved and Jeff Brockhoff seconded the motion to grant permission for Superintendent Moser to accept the low bid for Kindergarten iPads before the next school board meeting. Motion carried 4-0.
* Jeff Brockhoff moved and Keith Erdley seconded the motion to approve the addition of Interior Design I and II to the Construction and Architecture Pathway for the 2020-2021 School Year. Motion carried 4-0.
* District Maintenance Coordinator Matt Cluck explained the findings of the recent fire marshal's inspection. Items noted include emergency exit lighting and replacement of some sprinkler heads above the stage. The Woodshop Boiler delivery has been pushed back two weeks by the supplier, but Cluck hopes to have the boiler installed during winter break. The middle school bleachers will also be installed over winter break. The new wheelchair lift at the elementary school has been installed. However, the company needs to make an adjustment to an arm, but the lift is safe and operable. A VFD panel in the HVAC system at HMS was recently damaged during maintenance when a breaker blew. Insurance coverage will be sought as it appears to be an equipment failure.
* Superintendent Lonnie Moser reported the district was awarded the Commissioner's Award and the Kansans Can Copper Star Award by the Kansas State Board of Education as part of the Kansans Can Star Recognition program. The Commissioner's Award is recognition for exceeding predicted postsecondary effectiveness rates. The Copper Star Award is in recognition of exceptional student success in the area of Academically Prepared for Postsecondary Success. The Diversity Council met for the first time in November. Discussion centered around building relationships to develop an understanding of others and acceptance of differences. The group is working on a value statement and will meet again in January. Moser expressed appreciation for the community and surrounding school districts' support and offer of resources during the recent tragedies suffered.
* Following an executive session, it was approved to approve an early graduation request as long as the student fulfills graduation requirements and is in good standing. Motion carried 4-0.
* Board members reported on the latest meeting of the Brown County Special Education Interlocal #615 Board. The minutes of that meeting can be found at https://go.boarddocs.com/ks/usd415/Board.nsf/files/BJKUCY7B7992/$file/Special%20Education%20December%204%2C%202019%20Board%20Minutes.pdf. The 2019-20 Master Agreement has been ratified. Becky Shamburg has been exploring the option of electric heating for the building.
