Hiawatha School Board graphic

File photo | Hiawatha World

The Hiawatha School Board met in special session early Monday morning and voted to approve the 2022-23 Master Agreement with teachers 6-0, with board member Tom Simmer absent.

The approval came after a few months of negotiations and the agreement includes a reworked salary schedule, according to Board Clerk and Finance Officer Levi Thompson. Instead of money added to the base, teachers were paid more for each step of experience - an increase from $510 to $820 for each year.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.