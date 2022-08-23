The Hiawatha School Board met in special session early Monday morning and voted to approve the 2022-23 Master Agreement with teachers 6-0, with board member Tom Simmer absent.
The approval came after a few months of negotiations and the agreement includes a reworked salary schedule, according to Board Clerk and Finance Officer Levi Thompson. Instead of money added to the base, teachers were paid more for each step of experience - an increase from $510 to $820 for each year.
In other specifics of the agreement - which has also been approved by the Teacher Association, teachers substituting for another during their plan, or supervising bus duty or detention will be compensated at $30 an hour - which is an increase from $20 from the 2021-22 contract.
It was also agreed upon that the district compensation toward benefits of full-time teachers would decrease from $7,628.76 to $7,452.48 due to the 2 percent decrease in insurance premiums. Compensation for part-time contracted teachers will remain the same at $3,726.24.
The agreement also included an increase in pay for HMS Science Olympiad coaches and HHS Stuco sponsors. The HHS Stuco sponsor pay will more than double - from $715 to $1,540 per sponsor. The HMS Science Olympiad coach pay will increase from $682 to $1,034.
