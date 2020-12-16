After a couple months of numerous special meetings to make decisions on remote and on-site learning, the Hiawatha School Board was back to regular business Monday night with no urgent requests.
Superintendent Lonnie Moser said he hopes this will be the new trend and hopes the board can focus more on academics, learning and long-range planning - rather than meeting in a mode of urgency to make tough decisions on whether the health climate is safe for students and staff to be in the school facilities or must be on remote learning.
Moser also reported to the board that the Brown County Health Department adopted the new quarantine guidelines, as recommended by the Center for Disease Control. The new guidelines allow for a 10-day quarantine period for a person with no symptoms - rather than a 14-day period. Or if a person wants to test on Day 6 of the quarantine, and that test comes back negative then the quarantine can end on Day 8. A new drive-thru testing site - funded by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment - is opening this week at the Horton Armory.
Moser said that school nurses have reported low quarantine and positive cases among all students and staff and according to the county, there were only 58 active cases as of Monday.
"I like our trend," he said.
This follows several weeks of higher cases in the schools, which plunged some into the "red zone" according to the gaiting criteria - which led the School Board to place the district on remote learning for a short time. Numbers started improving during the remote learning period - in the schools and county, as the county and city had also adopted a mask mandate.
Moser told the board members that when the district returned to on-site learning, some students remained on remote learning. This was approved on a case-by-case basis by administration. He said in addition to the students who have been on remote learning since the beginning of the academic year, an additional 20 were added at HHS, 21 at HMS and 21 at HES through the Christmas break. He said some families had additional concerns and so they were granted an option to remain in remote learning until the district returns to session Jan. 5.
Moser also reported an update from the hospital that showed a decreasing trend of people testing as of last week - going from 24 on Monday down to 13 on Friday.
Moser told the board that the district's "Return to Learn Plan," which was adopted last spring after the State of Kansas determined that school facilities were to be closed the final quarter of the academic year. The plan has undergone a few clarifications along the way and revitalized prior to the current academic year as a stringent plant for instruction was put in place for the district.
Moser said some of the state guidelines had changed, in addition to subjects such as mask and quarantine guidelines. He told the board members he would have some highlighted changes ready for their approval at the January board meeting.
Moser also discussed the district's need to address time lost in the classroom - the current academic year as well as last spring - and to make sure all students were on track. Additional learning could happen during the summer for some students, he mentioned. In addition, due to the pandemic, regularly scheduled assessments did not happen and school accreditation was off schedule slightly as well.
Moser also informed the board of decisions by the Kansas State High School Activities Association concerning allowing fans at games. The board of directors overrode an earlier decision to not allow fans and decided to allow two parents/guardians for each student. He said for middle school games, they may have the eighth grade boys play at the high school in order to spread fans out.
In other business:
* Following an Executive Session, the board voted to approve 3 percent raises for administrators.
Also following the Executive Session, the board voted to accept, with regrets, the resignation of middle school teacher Sara Smith.
* Based on recommendations from parents who nominated them for this, the board presented certificates of recognition to kindergarten teacher Monica Enneking and high school art teacher Matt Leahy.
* As part of the Consent Agenda, the board voted to approve a transportation tracking system at a cost of $17,500. Moser explained that the tracking system would include security cameras, along with tracking keychains for each student to hang on their backpack. These keychains would mark them present on the bus, which the district tracks for safety purposes, and the bus driver would not have to do this.
Moser said the SPARKS funding is paying the cost of the new system, which will help with contact tracing for COVID-19 as well. He said there is a yearly maintenance fee of $4,000 the district will have to pay.
* Board member Keith Erdley discussed a proposed project to improve the Paul Rockey Memorial Stadium at Noble Park with a turf in-field and also adding a training facility and additional adjacent field for softball. He said a group of local coaches and sports enthusiasts was trying to get the project rolling to improve the facilities and he wondered if the school district would be interested in supporting it with funds.
Board President Tom Simmer pointed out that the field and adjacent area is not on school property, but rather is owned by the city and that made him a little hesitant. He noted the city had recently passed a quarter cent recreation tax as well. Board member Ian Schuetz said he felt the district should really focus on facility improvements that are needed and Simmer agreed with that, noting getting the track ready for competition next spring was a priority.
* The board discussed the Hawthorne House, which has been empty since last summer when the previous tenants vacated. According to the memorial documents, the house - which is more than 100 years old and was formerly part of the Hiawatha Academy facilities - is to be used for education. The district has rented it to district staff since that time, but the house is falling into disrepair.
They discussed Monday night that the house itself can be moved off the property, but the district's hands are tied in selling the property - it must remain within the district. There was discussion on whether the district wanted to keep the house, and continue renting it. If this were to happen, it would need to undergo some extensive repairs and renovations that included replacing the rotting porch and dealing with drainage issues.
The board asked District Maintenance Director Chris Morey to provide a detailed list of issues and repair needs of Hawthorne House for their consideration by the February meeting.
* Morey also reported that lights in the Elementary School parking lot were up and bids were out to replace the gravel with a chip and seal or asphalt this coming summer. He discussed the need to replace a 1973 furnace in the warehouse.
In addition, there was discussion on meeting with the representative from Beynon, the company that laid the track. The district needs to iron out the details of the warranty and discuss the recommendations on dealing with the drainage issue that potentially could have caused moisture to build up under the surface and create bubbles. According to the track company, they want the district to install drains along the visitors side of the stadium - something that could cost $30,000 to $40,000 - before any warranty work is completed on the track.
Morey told the board members that the track representative is coming Dec. 22 to do an analysis but won't be in town long. The board requested that he be asked to Zoom into the January meeting.
* Morey also noted that the new HVAC systems installed by P1 as part of the bond issue for the district a couple years ago provide a full air exchange - circulating inside air out and bringing outside air into the buildings. He said he increased the percentage to complete a full air exchange every two hours for better sanitization due to COVID and noted this could increase utility bills slightly.
* The board approved the request of HHS Principal Lori Fordyce to waive requirements for the end-of-semester exams for year-long classes only - set for Jan. 11-14. Fordyce explained that her staff had concerns about learning inequities with remote learning and also some home and health issues for some students. Classes that are only a semester long will still have finals.
