The Hiawatha USD 415 School Board meeting has changed dates for March due to conflicts.
The next regular BOE meeting has been moved from Monday, March 14 to 6:30 p.m. on Monday, March 21.
Note, per a recent BOE vote, the regular meeting time is now 6:30 p.m. Meetings are also available to watch on Youtbube at 415 BOE.
