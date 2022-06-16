The Hiawatha School District met for its regular July meeting Monday evening and closed out the year's business, discussed campus security, the elementary school parking lot and other items of business. All board members were present with the exception of Jacque Kerl.
After last month's tragic mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas school security is on everyone's minds. Superintendent Lonnie Moser brought up the topic during his portion of the meeting. He said that after an attack at an Olathe school earlier in the year, he and administration performed building security checks. He said they looked over all entrances to ensure locks worked correctly and that no one was leaving doors or windows unlocked or open.
He said a few areas of concern were addressed at that time. Following the Uvalde mass shooting - where a teenager entered Robb Elementary with an assault rifle and killed 19 students and two teachers - school officials are wanting to do more.
Moser said it's time to bring ALICE back. ALICE is an acronym for five steps that a person can do during an active intruder crisis - Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter and Evacuate. Not every step is right for each situation, but the training provides people with a measure of knowledge on what to do in a crisis situation when an intruder has entered the building.
Several years ago, local law enforcement, conducted ALICE training with staff and students of USD 415 and Superintendent Moser said he wants to schedule this training again. He felt it provided very useful information and with new students and new staff he felt it was time.
Superintendent Moser said he was planning to switch out planned Professional Development training for ALICE training at the beginning of the school year.
There was also discussion on the School Resource Officer Brandon Lowe, whose position is partially funded through a grant and with school and city support. Superintendent Moser said the grant was for only four years and following that the district was responsible for the portion of his salary that he spends with the school.
In other business, the board members discussed potentially chip and sealing the elementary school parking lot. Parking forms had been added last year and the plan was to seal the rocked parking lot at that time, but representatives from the county - who will perform the work - recommended waiting a year to let the rock settle.
At Monday's meeting, District Maintenance Director Chris Morey and a representative from the county road crew discussed the project with board members. Morey said it was recommended to use a "broom" to in a sense sweep off the excess loose rock from the parking lot to create a harder surface for the chip and seal.
Morey told board members that when winter comes, since the parking lot is rocked, when snow is scraped off it could potentially cause the surface to crumble.
The cost is $13,117 for the county to perform the work, which is tentatively schedule late July or early August.
The board members directed Morey to pursue finding a contractor to "broom" the surface to remove the excess rock, agreeing there would be an additional cost.
In other business:
* Morey gave updates on HVAC repairs, which are underway in all of the district school buildings.
He also told the board that the Department of Labor had visited and wanted inspection sheets of volleyball nets and basketball goals at the Hiawatha Middle School. Since the building was built in 2000 this had not been completed, so he had Apco Sports come and perform inspections and fix any problems.
Morey also updated the board on a bid from Lanham Music to replace the microphones at the high school auditorium. He said the bid had changed from approximately $9,000 to $11,916 due to the availability of specific microphones. He also advised that due to FCC regulations, the frequencies were outdated and needed updated. Board members advised Morey to get one more bid for comparison and return with that at next month's meeting.
* The board voted to approve the purchase of a new lawnmower from Skyview Equipment for $11,900 with a trade of $2,000 for the 2016 mower the district currently has. This mower will be adaptable to the leaf bagger.
* The board voted to purchase a Hotsi pressure washer for $13,459.
* New officers were elected for the board. Current president, Tom Simmer, will finish his term this month and new president, Ian Schuetz (who has been serving as vice president the current fiscal year) will take over in July. Board members nominated and voted in Jim Robidoux to the position of vice president.
* The board discussed the boys and girls tennis programs - which had been privately funded for many years. However, those donated funds are depleted and the board is reviewing whether to keep the programs. They talked with HHS Activities Director Josh Mosher, who advised the cost is around $11,000 yearly for both programs that includes coaches, travel, any equipment such as balls and uniform replacements. Mosher advised that only two league schools have teams and so Hiawatha usually plays Sabetha and Marysville teams on a regular basis but then for other competition must travel to Topeka, Atchison or St. Joseph, Mo. He said there were five girls and seven boys out for tennis this year, with one coach for each of the teams. The board voted to table further discussion until July.
* In a Special Education report, board members Jeff Brockhoff and Roni Tietjens reported there were 51 paras on staff currently, with a total of 64 positions needing filled. They said all teaching positions had been filled. Superintendent Mosher also mentioned that Special Education had requested an additional 8 percent financial support from Hiawatha and Horton districts.
* Following a 5-minute Executive Session on student personnel, the board members voted to approve an early graduation request.
* Following two 20-minute Executive Sessions on personnel that included HHS administration during a portion of the closed session, the board voted to accept the resignations of Tim Abeita, eighth grade teacher; Hanna Cole, elementary school teacher, and Gordon Gundersen as HHS assistant football coach.
* As part of the Consent Agenda, the board voted to accept the resignation of Andy Runer as HMS Scholars Bowl coach and Chris Diller as HMS assistant football coach.
* The board voted on closing out the Fiscal year including the transfers of $728,018 to at risk from the general fund and $222,573 to at-risk from the LOB and $974 to bilingual to the LOB.
* Board members reviewed proposed changes to handbooks for each of the schools. For the elementary there was discussion about a master calendar available to all staff to review visitors and potential treats brought into the building. At the middle school, Principal Kyley Gatz said she would like some changes to offer more after school help for kids who may be ineligible for activities and to give them an opportunity to get their grades up and participate rather than waiting a whole week.
HHS Principal Lori Fordyce said it was the recommendation to reimplement honor roll, which would then be publicized.
Board member Amy Kopp addressed a concern with the Red Hawk Rewards system that allows students early release from school after finals are completed. Kopp said she was concerned with the consistency of the awards as they are based on attendance and other criteria and felt that some students were falling through the cracks with authorized absences. There was discussion of reviewing the reward system and posting attendance on Power School so students and parents can keep track.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.