The Hiawatha School Board voted Monday night to sell the Hawthorne House through sealed bids.
Discussions on the fate of the historic home have been ongoing for several months now as board members have struggled with what to do as the house had needed some repairs that included replacing porches and tuck-pointing of the bricks. In addition, the land could be utilized for future facility expansions.
The historic home and land was deeded to the USD 415 School District by E.N. Morrill for the use of education. The land cannot be sold, but attorneys reviewed the ownership documents and determined the house can be sold and moved off the property. During the era the Hiawatha Academy was open, the Hawthorne House served as the home for the school administrator.
There was discussion of specifications for the bid and a time-line. Some board members noted that moving a house was a big undertaking and could take some time to get it accomplished. Superintendent Lonnie Moser mentioned that a community member has expressed interest in purchasing the house.
At Monday's meeting, the board voted to put the house up through sealed bids with those bids coming in prior to next month's board meeting. The board will meet in special session Tuesday, May 18 at 7 a.m. for discussion of bid specifications.
In other business:
* Following an executive session, the board voted to approve the following new hires: Josh Mosher as HHS Assistant Principal and Athletic Director; Josh May as HMS and HHS Vocal Music Teacher; Madeline Walker as 7th Grade Math Teacher.
* The board also voted to hold a special meeting at 7 a.m. Tuesday, May 18 at the board office for the purpose of discussing Hawthorne House bid specifications and Baseball Club funding legalities.
* The board recognized the Hiawatha Middle School Science Olympiad team that placed third at state and visited with coaches Brian Lillie and Andy Runer, along with the students who participated.
* The board approved the Consent Agenda, which included the resignations of Billy Hatfield as HMS and HHS Vocal Music Teacher, Kylah Bateman as HMS and HHS Band Teacher, Ellen Blackwell as HHS Agricultural Teacher, Whitney McCauley as District Nurse, and Sheridan Hall as HHS Custodian. In addition, they approved the Taher 2021-22 per meal price increase as part of the Consent Agenda.
* The board approved a curriculum addition of the Fundamentals of Training and Running for eighth graders.
* Bond specialist Dustin Avey discussed the benefits of bond refinancing with the board.
* Members of the Hiawatha Baseball and Softball Club presented an update to the board. (See story on page one for update)
* The board approved a bid from NW Driveway and Maintenance for $36,200 for asphalt repair at the high school and middle school.
* Board President Tom Simmer wanted to extend a thank you to all staff, teachers, board members, parents and students for persevering through this challenging year.
* The board decided to move meetings back to the board room and continue airing through Youtube.com.
