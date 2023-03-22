Hiawatha School Board graphic

File photo | Hiawatha World

The Hiawatha School Board met in regular session Monday evening and discussed fuel and bus issues, accepted several resignations and hired new staff.

The board - minus Amy Koppe and Jacquie Spihlmann - voted to approve the Agenda, but first discussed moving an item concerning candidate positions within the district off. Board President Ian Schuetz said with two missing board members he wanted to move this discussion to April. Board member Jim Robidoux said he wanted to move forward on the discussion in order for candidates to know sooner rather than later. It was approved to hold off, 4-1 with Robidoux voting no.

