The Hiawatha School Board met in regular session Monday evening and discussed fuel and bus issues, accepted several resignations and hired new staff.
The board - minus Amy Koppe and Jacquie Spihlmann - voted to approve the Agenda, but first discussed moving an item concerning candidate positions within the district off. Board President Ian Schuetz said with two missing board members he wanted to move this discussion to April. Board member Jim Robidoux said he wanted to move forward on the discussion in order for candidates to know sooner rather than later. It was approved to hold off, 4-1 with Robidoux voting no.
The board continued discussions on the bus and fuel issues. The current fuel tanks for the buses and other vehicles in the district are located underground at the bus barn and have gotten water in them. This has caused a myriad of expensive bus repairs as well as caused the board to look into alternative placement of tanks or acquiring fuel elsewhere.
District Maintenance Director Chris Morey told the board that the district is not taking fuel from its own tanks, but rather has been fueling up at Cenex or more recently Ag Partners. He said Ag Partners has a computerized system that helps the district keep track of fuel. The driver punches in a pin number and the paperwork is sent to the district office for filing and payment.
In the meantime, Morey has investigated the costs of digging up the underground tanks and replacing them with above ground tanks. He said a recent estimate was $173,000 to $193,000 for the entire project - which also could include replacement of contaminated dirt around the tanks. The district would be responsible for disposing of the tanks. He said the Environmental Protection Agency would be required to be on site for soil testing.
In addition to having the buses fuel at Ag Partners, the local coop could install above ground tanks at the bus barn and provide fuel on a contract.
Morey said he felt partnering with Ag Partners would be a good deal and indicated continuing to fuel up at their location - rather than installing new tanks on district property - could lesson regulations and state paperwork for the district.
The board asked Morey gather more information on the price and feasibility of taking buses and fueling up regularly at Ag Partners long term so that they can more accurately compare the pros and cons between doing that and putting in their own above ground fuel tanks.
Superintendent Lonnie Moser also reported on the extensive bus repairs and said that in the absence of a district mechanic, they had hired a mechanic to travel from the St. Joseph, Mo., company Rush on a contract basis. He said a new mechanic had been hired to start next month and hopefully the "bus saga" would be over and they could focus on regular maintenance.
In other business:
* The board approved to let bids for electrical work that needed to be completed prior to installation of the new seating at the high school gym.
* The board recognized employees Jim Farris and Stacy Jasper with certificates of recognition, based on nominations received.
* Robidoux advised that a $2,400 grant had been received from the Roger Wolfe Grant to put picnic tables at the Chris Vitt Prairie. Schuetz acknowledged the generous grant and also recognized Robidoux for all his work at the prairie. The board approved acceptance of the grant to put up picnic tables.
* Morey advised the board that $21,000 was raised at the recent surplus auction. Board member Roni Tietjens asked whether the money would go toward the shop classes, which is what a majority of the surplus equipment was. Moser said the money goes into Capital Outlay and if a teacher needs additional equipment, they can submit a request to the board and any purchases would come out of that fund.
* Morey gave an update on the HVAC system at the west campus building and said electricians were on site to work on it. He also told the board that Lanham Music of St. Joseph, Mo., were at HHS to inspect the speakers in the gym and said that three were blown. He said Lanham told him those were PA speakers only and that playing music through them caused them to blow even though they were only 4-5 years old. He said Lanham's bid on the project was $5,500 for all new speakers that would be installed by graduation and noted they would be good for PA and audio uses.
Morey also advised on replacing mulch on the HES playground and for 3-4 inches it would be an estimated $15,000 from a local vendor. He estimated rubber pieces would be 3-4 times that much, but didn't have a bid. The board told Morey to check into other groups and prices, as well as the life of mulch vs. rubber. He did note that the playground had been covered with new mulch about 4-5 years ago. This will be a Summer 2023 project.
*
* In Moser's report, he noted that he and city officials had met with KDOT earlier in the month and said that KDOT was not interested in repairing the stoplights at First and Oregon, however the city has been given permission to replace those at their own cost. Moser said KDOT's concerns had nothing to do with keeping the highway open for traffic, but rather on the costs. He said he didn't know how the city would proceed.
Moser also reported on current legislature in the Senate and House that would add money for Special Education, but also mandate a $2,000 increase to the base pay for teachers. He said this could add another $200,000 annually to the district's salary budget, not including any other personnel that would be given raises. He did note that the bills could be vetoed by the governor.
* HHS Principal Lori Fordyce reported on the proposed changes to the Big Seven League and noted that voting could occur on accepting new schools as early as Thursday of this week.
* The board went into an Executive Session on non-elected personnel for 20 minutes. Following the closed door session, the board voted separately - and unanimously - on each of the following resignations - HES para Kaitlyn Martinez, HES para Roberta Miller, HHS social studies teacher Carey McFann, HHS science teacher Jeremy Bitner and HES fourth grade teacher Nancy Linck. The board also voted in a change of roles for Jennifer Pyle, kindergarten teacher, to the position of post secondary specialist at HHS.
The board voted to hire Hillary Krebs as fourth grade teacher, Amanda Clark as fifth grade math and Chris Gray - current HHS custodian - as the district mechanic.
* The board went into a 5-minute Executive Session for employer-employee negotiations. No action was taken following.
