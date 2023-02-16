The Hiawatha School Board met in regular session Monday evening and a major topic of discussion centered around major improvements to the high school gym bleachers.
District Maintenance Director Chris Morey reported some unofficial estimates on refurbishing and replacing the bleachers in the roundhouse. With “round” being the major concern — the size and shape of the gymnasium and the way the bleachers are set in will cause extensive work for repairing the aging bleachers.
Morey said he contacted some companies and a total replacement of new bleachers could be anywhere from $1.5 to $2 million for the gym that seats roughly 1,500. To be in compliance with new ADA requirements, that would cut seating back to 1,300, he noted.
“In 1972 that wasn’t even a consideration,” Morey told the board.
As board members want to keep the nostalgia of the wooden pine seating in place, Morey said he looked into a total renovation of the bleachers and found a company who could do it. This would require disassembling each section, replacing metal bars and the wooden pine boards. A price tag for this project could be several hundred thousand and take up to 4 months to complete, Morey told board members.
Board members discussed the project, noting that the gym would have to be closed completely from right after graduation into September, which would be a major inconvenience. There was brief discussion of starting earlier, but that would call for finding another venue for graduation and board members didn’t know if there was a large enough place available for that. However, board members agreed that the bleachers were becoming in serious need of a major refurbishment and were out of compliance.
“I feel it’s becoming a safety issue,” Morey said.
There was also discussion of keeping the nostalgia by using the pine boards, and bidding separately the final polyurethane coatings to be completed.
Morey told the board members the price estimates he received were only good through the end of February.
Board members agreed they needed to get moving on this project and directed Morey to get a complete bid and come back to them before the 28th for a special meeting for review.
Morey also provided information to the board members about extensive out-of-the-district bus repairs since July and said that roughly $25,000 to $28,000 were directly fuel related due to moisture.
Morey said this is a good indication that ground moisture is seeping into the below-ground fuel tanks at the bus barn, causing extensive issues with buses being able to run smoothly. It also leads to issues with injectors, causing the thousands of dollars in repairs.
Morey told the board members he is investigating above-ground fuel tanks, and said that Ag Partners offers a 1,000 gallon tank and 2,000 gallon tank. Currently, the diesel tank is 10,000, so Morey said if the replacement is made then the tanks would need filled more often, which shouldn’t be an issue.
He said removing the old tanks would be a bit of a mess and the EPA would need to be brought in. A specific amount of dirt would also need removed from the area as well. Setting in new above-ground tanks would call for only a cement pad to be laid. He said the work would need to be completed in summer.
Board members directed Morey to return to next month’s meeting with solid numbers for their review.
In other business:
- Athletic Director Josh Mosher reported on potential changes with local leagues. He said three new schools want to join the Big Seven League — Silver Lake, Rossville and St. Marys. He said Riley County and Wabaunsee have also expressed an interest in joining Big Seven League, but he said it would actually make more sense for those schools to go south. He said Wabaunsee would be an extensive drive from Hiawatha.
Mosher said there were ongoing meetings with leagues coming up and representatives do get to vote on the matter with KSHSAA. He said the current 2023-24 contract is completed and Riverside is leaving the league. He said any changes would be for the follow 2-year academic cycles of schedules.
- There was discussion of the current middle wrestling coop with Doniphan West and whether there was additional interest in Hiawatha having it’s own team for middle school and high school. Board member Ian Schuetz said his son currently participates and it has gone well.
Board member Roni Tietjens said her son participates in the kids wrestling league in Doniphan County and he is the only one from Hiawatha who does so. She also said coaches recommended taking it slow before trying to add a program.
There was discussion that if a program was to be reintroduced into the Hiawatha district it would call for fundraising, such as the baseball program did when it first started.
The board directed Mosher and middle school athletic director Ben Kettler to gauge interest from students for a program.
- There was discussion about districts for voting new board members in. Moser advised that the district was currently on Plan B, which called for three regions and 1 at-large board member. Moser said there are two others — A and C, which provide different voting aspects. He said the district has until May 1 to certify their plan and board members have until June 1 to register for re-election.
He wanted to bring it to everyone’s attention and revisit the issue at the March issue. Schuetz said he likes the current plan, which allows for voting of all positions in the General Election, and the only thing he does not like about the current plan is that it’s overly divided up into zones for a small town.
- Following a review, the board approved the annual audit with Varney & Associates CPA.
- The board approved the suggested KASB policy changes with the exception of proposed Wednesday-Family night changes.
- The board approved the 2023-24 academic year calendar. Superintendent Lonnie Moser noted that there was an extra day off the Monday following Easter. There was also discussion of snow days — which Moser noted they don’t really plan specific snow days, but build in extra student days to ensure there are no issues by the end of the year. He also noted that USD 415 operates on hours, not days as some districts do.
- Morey reported on the planned auction Feb. 25 with Logan Gormley of the surplus equipment at the shop.
- Moser reported that the next meeting concerning the First and Oregon intersection light signals was set for March 7.
- He also reported on the food service changeover and said it’s going well so far, with positive feedback from staff and students. He said they are looking for a food service manager.
- Mosher reported the agreement with the Softball and Baseball Club for the leasing of the indoor practice facility at the Sports Complex has been reviewed by the district’s attorneys and a few edits were made and now it is back with the club for final review.
- Following two Executive Sessions for non-elected personnel, the board voted to hire Jarod Estrada as an assistant Scholars Bowl coach and accept the resignation of third grade teacher Sarah Walker, with regrets.
The board also voted to hire Danny Siebenmorgen and Wil Lancaster as assistant high school baseball coaches and renewed all principal contracts, Superintendent Moser and AD Josh Mosher for two years, through the 2024-25 school year.
As part of the Consent Agenda, the board accepted the resignation of district mechanic Tristan Dickinson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.