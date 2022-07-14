The Hiawatha School Board met Monday evening for its regular July meeting and board members heard updates on summer capital improvement projects and a report on the proposed Sports Complex.
Board members Ian Schuetz, Jim Robidoux, Roni Tietjens, Jeff Brockhoff and Tom Simmer were present with Jacque Kerl joining by Zoom and Amy Kopp absent.
Troy Kolb with the Hiawatha Baseball and Softball Association presented an update on the proposed Sports Complex to be build at Noble Park. The association formed more than a year ago with local members including Kolb, Ryan Meininger, Noel Boye, Curt Weldon, Cindi Florence, Jeff Moore, Keith Erdley, Marshall Swearingen and Jenna Meyer.
The group was able to obtain a 20-year lease on the property adjacent to Paul Rockey Stadium at Noble Park, where they plan to build the Sports Complex in three phases. The first phase will be an indoor practice facility, second phase will be the addition of a turf softball field and the third phase will be the renovation of Paul Rockey field with a turf field.
Kolb told the board that fundraising has been well under way for more than a year and the association had tied in with the Hiawatha Community Foundation for it's annual Match Days - which have been very beneficial. Money raised through the 2021 and 2022 Match Days, along with other generous donations from families and businesses have put the fundraising at about $170,000 - which is about the halfway point for the indoor facility.
Kolb told the board that construction on the facility is planned for this coming fall with a completion date over the winter in time for teams to utilize it for practice next spring during inclement weather. The overall price tag for this phase is around $350,000.
Phases 2 and 3 however have a heftier price tag of around $650,000 at initial prices bid out - not counting current inflation. He said those phases will be in the coming years as money continues to come in.
Board members asked about finance for maintenance and upkeep and he said the association's goal was to raise enough money to cover that.
He said the association's goal is to make the Sports Complex not only an asset for local teams - including the Hiawatha High School softball and baseball teams - but as an event center to bring tournaments to the community.
In other business:
* The board approved a curriculum addition for the HHS Life Skills class, proposed by new teacher Sunshine Letsinger. The new program is geared toward teaching leadership and independence and promotes interaction but is primarily for Special Education juniors and seniors.
* The board approved a new schedule for enrollment fees and meals. Last year, there was no cost for meals due to Covid funds.
* The board heard updates from District Maintenance Director Chris Morey on several capital projects from the summer.
Morey offered price estimates on asphalting the elementary school parking lot - prices that were considerably higher than chip and sealing it as the district is currently planning. Morey reported that asphalt would last about 10-15 years and chip and seal is required for 2 years in a row, then every other year for 2 years, so there is recurring maintenance. The board was in consensus to pursue the chip and seal and Morey reported the county is about two weeks behind due to a breakdown on the machinery. He said this could potentially put the chip and seal project into the school year and Knudson Construction would need about a week prior to that to pack the gravel and work on getting any excess out of the way.
"Let's hope and pray we can get it done before school starts," said Ian Schuetz, board president.
The board approved a bid from Rainbow Communications to add install a paging system for $678 per month for all three schools - inside and outside. Board members felt this would help enhance district security and money would be paid from the Capital Outlay Fund.
At the board's request, Morey had obtained a second bid to replace microphones and update frequency channels in the sound system at the high school. Last month he presented a bid from Lanham Music in St. Joseph, Mo., that included 10 body mics, two wireless, all installation and frequency channel update. This month Morey said he had a bid from KCAB for $15,971. Last month, Lanham had bid approximately $11,000 but contacted Morey with a new bid of $9,134 due to the availability of a different microphone. It was the general consensus of the board to proceed with the Lanham bid due to the significant savings. This project will be paid for by the Sandzen fine arts fund.
* The board approved several handbook changes and also approved items 1-33 on the Consent Calendar. The board approved a change in meeting time for the next academic year to 6 p.m. and adjusted the following meeting dates: Oct. 10 to 17th, March 13 to 20th and April 10 to 17th.
* Superintendent Lonnie Moser provided budget information including on the revenue neutral rate. He noted that a mil in another county does not generate the same amount in Brown County, due to assessed valuation - which has increased considerably the last two years. He reported the district was required by the 20th of the month to inform the County Clerk on whether the district intended to accept the revenue neutral rate. The board voted to have Superintendent Moser notify the county clerk the district intended to pass the revenue neutral rate.
* Board members heard a report on Summer School from building administrators, who said numbers were good and many students received credit recovery.
* After discussion, it was the general consensus of the board to allow the elementary school playground to open to the public once again. The playground has been closed due to conflicts with adults happening on the grounds. Board members said if it became a problem again, they would close it.
* There was discussion of funding of the tennis program and Board Clerk and financial officer Levi Thompson said he found that the Edith Shear Fund was available for up to $6,000 to help fund tennis now that private donations were no longer available. The Shear Fund also provides money toward district music programs. Schuetz said that was good to know, but due to low numbers and the cost of the program, the board members need to start looking at the possibility of eliminating that program and possibly tightening the belt overall on district programs.
* The board held an Executive Session on attorney-client privilege. Following an Executive Session on personnel, the board voted to hire Travis Hampl (a former HHS teacher) as 7th-8th grade social science teacher and Jake Shoemaker as HMS assistant football coach.
