The Hiawatha School Board met in special session via Zoom early Monday morning to hear updates on facilities projects, gating criteria concerning COVID-19 and to approve the Master Agreement with the teachers.
Master Agreement
The board approved to ratify the Master Agreement with the district's teachers, offering an overall 3.2 percent wage increase overall, adding $1,000 to the base salary (making starting salary $41,000) and $630 for any achieved master's degrees or above. Also as part of the agreement, the board approved a Memorandum of Understanding to allow teachers to use 1/3 of a day of sick leave at a time for COVID-related purposes.
Gating Criteria/COVID Update
The board heard from district and hospital health officials concerning gating criteria (see attached document). The gating criteria was a color-coded chart that listed several variables pertaining to, for example, teacher absence and student absences due to COVID. Also considered was county COVID numbers, positive cases and quarantines within the district. If specific variables lined up in a specific column this could provide guidance to the district officials on whether to transition to remote or hybrid learning for a time.
After much discussion, the board decided to adopt the updated gating criteria as a guidance to help make decisions, but emphasized this criteria was not a black and white final determination on COVID-related situations. Hospital providers Jodi Twombly and Danielle Jagells joined the board via Zoom and said they could be too many variables that could come into play if the district would make this a very specific document that prompted them from one phase of learning to another.
For instance, as one board member mentioned, COVID cases could explode within area nursing homes, driving county numbers of positive recorded cases up. However, community and district cases could not be affected by this, so the district would have to take into account all possible variables before making a decision to transition into another phase of learning.
District Head Nurse Erin Wenger provided a COVID update from the Brown County Health Department. She said the state is asking health departments to track school exposures. She also noted the KDHE board was voting on a possible change to quarantine guidelines, which could put the contact exposure at an accumulated 15 minutes over a 24-hour period.
She said that also up for consideration was a mandate to quarantine an entire sports team if one member tested positive - in addition to any team they may have played up to 48 hours prior. She noted that some schools are seeking legal advice as to how they can fight this potential ruling.
Return to Learn Plan
The board approved changes to the Return to Learn plan as recommended by Superintendent Lonnie Moser. He presented proposed changes to the plan that dealt with determining success of remote students and the administration's right to transition a student back to on-site learning if that student was having issues.
Moser said remote learning was not necessarily a "right" of students, but rather an option offered to families. However, if administration was concerned about a student not completing assignments, having failing grades or other issues, then the proposed change in the plan gives principals the authority to change that.
"We have many families doing a great job, but we have a few instances where a student is not quite as successful and we worry about them," Moser said.
Wrestling Program
Moser informed the board that the district had previously planned to go into a coop for a wrestling program with Doniphan West for this current school year. This would involve wrestlers from Hiawatha traveling to D-West for practices and participation in meets.
Moser said he heard from D-West, who asked for a postponement of the agreement for the current school year due to COVID-related concerns about students from another district joining their team in their district facilities.
The result is that Hiawatha will not have a wrestling program for the current school year.
