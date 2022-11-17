The Hiawatha School Board met Monday night for it’s regular November meeting and heard a proposal on a lease agreement for the Hiawatha Championship Sports Complex, which is currently under construction.

Troy Kolb, president of the Hiawatha Baseball and Softball Club, approached the board with a lease proposal that asked for $50,000 toward construction and a monthly fee of $1,500 for a 10-year lease for the district teams to utilize the indoor practice facility — currently under construction. The facility — located at Noble Park — is part of a $1.5 million project that includes three phases: the indoor facility, a new turf softball field and renovation of the Paul Rockey Memorial Baseball Field to be turf as well.

Top Videos

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.