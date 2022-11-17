The Hiawatha School Board met Monday night for it’s regular November meeting and heard a proposal on a lease agreement for the Hiawatha Championship Sports Complex, which is currently under construction.
Troy Kolb, president of the Hiawatha Baseball and Softball Club, approached the board with a lease proposal that asked for $50,000 toward construction and a monthly fee of $1,500 for a 10-year lease for the district teams to utilize the indoor practice facility — currently under construction. The facility — located at Noble Park — is part of a $1.5 million project that includes three phases: the indoor facility, a new turf softball field and renovation of the Paul Rockey Memorial Baseball Field to be turf as well.
Members of the club had approached the school board previously — before construction had started — and asked for the district to put $200,000 toward the Sports Complex and the initial indoor facility construction. The idea generated from several local people who formed the club to have an indoor facility in order to offer indoor practices to baseball and softball teams in the spring. This would keep them practicing even during inclement weather.
The idea grew from there to make a Championship Sports Complex that would be an ideal place for tournaments and bring in teams from all over. With that thought in mind, the group wanted to add a turf softball field as well as renovate the current baseball field at Noble Park.
The School Board — while not opposed to the idea — asked the club to start fundraising and come back once they had the majority of the funds raised. The club planned several fundraisers — including the dueling pianos event, the 2nd Annual Double Play Dinner, which is set for this coming Friday at the Fisher Center. The group also established a fund with the Hiawatha Community Foundation and has raised a little more than $200,000. This summer, the club was able to break ground on the indoor facility and construction is continuing.
Kolb told the board that the group is continuing to raise money and is applying for grants and ARPA (COVID-related federal funding) through the county. They hope to raise enough to finish the interior of the indoor facility to be open by March 1 for spring practices. He said the group was asking for $50,000 from the school board at this time to help push Phase I into fruition.
Board members had a few questions about maintenance costs and such, but Kolb said they wouldn’t know exact numbers until they had been open a year. But he assured the board that fundraising would continue and an endowment formed to have money in place for maintenance and upkeep on the building — and the two fields when they get to that point.
Kolb said the district and the city should get behind the complex — which will be something the community can be proud of and bring lots of visitors to town. He said the club had signed a 20-year lease with the city for the property.
Superintendent Lonnie Moser told board members that he recommended contacting their attorneys for guidance before making any final decisions. He said he would contact them soon and the matter could be discussed at next month’s board meeting.
In other business:
The board congratulated the Hiawatha boys varsity cross country team for taking third place at state. Board Vice President Jim Robidoux, who was acting president in the absence of Ian Schuetz Monday evening, congratulated the boys and brought them forward. He talked about their perseverance and determination — on and off the cross country course. Coach Becky Shamburg was also in attendance and thanked the parents for their continued support and noted that the team competed in a 5K in South Dakota this past weekend and placed very well.
Robidoux also presented a Certificate of Recognition to Jeff May, district maintenance and bus driver, for his work in the district and more specifically for the extra painting on the football field and for taking extra time to mow trails in the prairie so the community members could walk there. District patrons may nominate staff for the recognition.
Superintendent Moser told the board that the food service contract with Taher would be closing within 60 days as the company is backing out early due to financial reasons. He said the district would need to put out bids to find another food service company. He said there would be a little gap based on the number of days to accept bids versus when Taher would finalize their current contract. Moser said that while Taher had it’s own employees, the district also had food service employees and he was working with them to form menus for early January. He said the menus would be more limited than what is currently offered, but he would get a plan in place and report back.
Morey also noted that the Booster Club had purchased a new sign that says “Home of the Red Hawks” to be placed on the back of the press box at the stadium.
He also informed the board that engineers are continuing to work out kinks in the new HVAC control systems and Rainbow is finishing up some tech issues with the new paging system.
Moser also advised the board he wanted to form a facility committee to meet quarterly and prioritize the needs of the district’s facilities. He said he could have only three board members on the committee — based on Kansas Open Meetings guidelines — and planned to have the district maintenance director on board as well. Although Board President Ian Schuetz was absent, he assumed he would want to be on the committee and board members Jim Robidoux and Tom Simmer also agreed to be on board.
Moser also told the board he had joined a facilities cohort group for administrators, where they can bounce ideas off each other and see how other districts handle facility issues.
A representative from DCS joined the meeting via Zoom to review bids for a new HVAC system at the West Campus buildings. The overall cost was $521,000, which will be paid from federal Esser funds. The board voted to approve the project bid and Moser and District Maintenance Director Chris Morey will meet with company officials to work on getting the project going.
In other district maintenance news, Morey reported the a sewer line had collapsed in the field just east of the elementary and plumbers had been on site working on the problem. He also updated the board on items that had been inventoried at the warehouse. Board members discussed selling on Purple Wave and an auction. Moser advised he would review the list more and asked board members to do the same and they would make a decision in December.
Moser reported the district is working with Amberwell Hiawatha to develop more local learning opportunities for high school students to obtain healthcare degrees and complete clinicals.
Moser also told the board he is advertising for a new career counseling position at the high school. He noted this is different than a school counselor, but said the two would work together to help the students. He also noted they were down a counselor at elementary still and that the position could be hard to fill.
Moser reported on the stop light situation at First Street and Oregon. It has been blinking for more than a week now and he was informed the lights cannot be fixed. As First Street is a state highway — U.S. 73 — the state determines whether to replace the stop lights and have previously issued a stance that there is not enough traffic east and west on Oregon and Red Hawk Drive to warrant a stop light. He said there have also not been any fatalities at this location and while that’s a good thing, it doesn’t put that location on a higher priority list to the state for a new stop light. He noted there is a lot of school traffic, as well as walkers after school. He said he is meeting with city officials to determine a course of action to reach legislation and see about getting the lights replaced.
“This is going to take a community effort,” he said.
The board held two Executive Sessions — one a 30-minute session for attorney-client privilege where no action was taken following and another 5-minute closed door session for non-elected personnel. Upon returning to open session, the board voted to hire Sherri Nelson and Matt Morton as assistant boys basketball coaches.
