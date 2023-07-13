Hiawatha School Board graphic

File photo | Hiawatha World

The Hiawatha School Board met Monday evening for regular session with board members Ian Schuetz and Amy Kopp absent and heard news about insurance rate increases.

Among topics discussed was property insurance that had increased. The board heard a updated proposal from Heath Simmer of Maximum Insurance on a review on the renewal for the 2023-24 year. During the proposal, board member Tom Simmer excused himself due to conflict of interest.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.