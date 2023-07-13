The Hiawatha School Board met Monday evening for regular session with board members Ian Schuetz and Amy Kopp absent and heard news about insurance rate increases.
Among topics discussed was property insurance that had increased. The board heard a updated proposal from Heath Simmer of Maximum Insurance on a review on the renewal for the 2023-24 year. During the proposal, board member Tom Simmer excused himself due to conflict of interest.
The proposal included a rate increase of 22 percent. Simmer said it wasn't just rate, but some coverage amounts of structures were also affected after valuations to $10 million more in coverage.
Simmer said there is a formula for replacement coverage that they look at when
"It's not good news for the district because of the rates, but if something catastrophic happens it's a heckuva lot better being actively insured than being paid less, asking for a bond or dipping into your Capital Outlay," Simmer said.
Simmer said all property coverage has saw an increase.
Board members Jim Robidoux noted this was nearly a 40 percent increase in premiums over past two years - about a $50,000 increase. He asked if Maximum had other companies they could work with.Simmer explained that there were not many companies who wrote for school districts.
He noted too that inflation was hitting the insurance industry hard.
"It's definitely not good news," Simmer said. "Every district I've heard of is going through this."
Superintendent Lonnie Moser said his recommendation would be to stay with the current insurance for now and if they want to shop around next year that would be a good time. Board members agreed.
The board made a decision to suspend the girls and boys tennis programs. This has been under scrutiny by the board due to low participation. This past year there was not a girls program due to no participants nor a coach. Board members asked Fordyce if they were able to poll student interest and she noted that it was hard during summer, but they did try to garner interest from weights and conditioning. After a verbal survey, there were two returning players and one possible for the boys team and no girls interested.
In other business:
* The board discussed student fees and meal prices for upcoming 23-24 school year. Superintendent Moser said there wasn't a big change, noting that meal prices weren't changed since pre-COVID. This year's meal prices would include a 10-cent increase in breakfast prices. Board members approved the meal fee schedule.
* In a district facility update, Maintenance Director Chris Morey updated the board on summer projects. He said the HVAC and electrical update at west campus was moving along about 50 percent complete with some rooftop units being delivered at end of month and they hoped work complete first of August. There may be some delays in electric updates at the Ag Building until September.
He also updated on new flooring as well as the refurbishment project of the seating at the high school gym, which started July 3. He said contractors said the project should be finished by Aug. 31 and there was a lot more welding than they anticipated. The work was initially supposed to start right after graduation. Morey said the contractor said they didn't need that much time so had pushed the start date back. He said electrician work is already completed.
He said vape sensors had been installed in all bathrooms at the high schools and he will work with the administrators on getting them set up following a webinar.
Morey said Maple Wood Lawn is bringing mulch to upgrade the HES playground next week. He said he is also checking on the chip and seal for the HES parking lot. He is also checking into soundproofing options at the HES gymnasium to dampen excessive noise.
Simmer expressed concern over the HHS lockers and asked about replacement. He said a company had been contacted that could possibly replace by December.
Board members discussed cleaning out the storage areas behind the auditorium and Fordyce noted that she had contacted the musical directors Josh May and Jarod Estrada to work on that and some could be consolidated to a storage unit.
Morey also talked about an entrance into the HHS parking lot that holds a lot of water and he is working with some contractors on cleaning out a storm drain that is possibly plugged.
* The board voted to approve the Consent Agenda that also included E-Waste Removal and a Library Books requested discard list.
* The board approved several handbook changes for the upcoming academic year, including dealing with absenteeism that would affect specific activities including prom and graduation. There were some corrections noted. Board member Tom Simmer said he had a problem with kids missing graduation due to absenteeism - noting if they aren't coming to class, then why would they be graduating. Moser and Principal Lori Fordyce noted there would be extenuating circumstances under consideration before the absenteeism policy would be enforced.
* The board voted to exceed the Revenue Neutral Rate. Superintendent Moser said valuation has increased in recent years, which affects the mil levy. He said the district has to notify the county clerk by July 20 the intent to exceed the RNR. Since budgets are not complete, the district will submit a ceiling for this purpose.
* The board voted to allow Superintendent Moser to sell an extra bus. He also talked to the board about replacing the van that had burned up earlier this summer and provided several suburban options with a variety of prices that went up to $80,000 with different perks. Board members were a little leery of spending that much on a new vehicle and would rather look at prices for vans. They also noted that a suburban would hold 8 people.
"I just struggle with that expense," said board member Jim Robidoux.
Moser said that the minivan was used quite a bit and with school starting it was something to consider. He asked if the board wanted to look at some prices of vans.
Moser also updated about upcoming enrollment - noting that in-person was only one day. He said Aug. 9 was new teacher and orientation and the 10th and 11th was teacher workdays with students coming the following week. He also updated on Summer School numbers.
* The board approved the first of year appointments and reviewed updated June 2023 KASB Policies and Forms along with voted on any changes to meeting board meeting dates due to conflicts.
