The Hiawatha School Board met in regular session Monday evening with all present except President Ian Schuetz.
The board heard transportation, tech and project updates from various departments at the meeting.
Transportation Director Jim Farris gave an update on transportation. He said due to the fuel issue, buses are transported to Ag Partners in Hiawatha to fuel on a daily basis until the board makes a decision. He said the set-up is working fine for the district and Superintendent Lonnie Moser pointed out it buys the district time to come up with a solution and remove the underground tanks.
He said water in the fuel caused injector issues - the worst last 6-8 months - which led to abandoning the underground tanks. Farris said one bus got a new engine and other buses are running without the major issues that were plaguing the district for several months. He mentioned that one bus went out on an activity trip to Perry, and it's not able to be fixed, so discussed salvaging that bus. He said it's 12 years old and the engine could not be fixed - the motor is estimated at $39,000.
"It's one of the oldest we have," Farris said. "...we wore it out."
Board members asked if the district was down a bus, but Farris said there were extra to fill in. There was discussion on selling at a salvage yard or on Purple Wave.
Superintendent Lonnie Moser said that the diesel engines are not what they used to be and there had been many issues with that in recent months. Farris discussed that a gas bus would be sufficient and ready to go. He also mentioned that he would prefer to have a 25-passenger bus for some of the shorter routes.
Farris also discussed a program to help increase the number of bus drivers through the State of Kansas, as there is a shortage of bus drivers. He said the program doesn't cost the potential drivers anything as an incentive to get more drivers.
IT Director Tim Gilbert gave a technology update to the board, discussing bandwidth and internet and state reimbursement. He said starting July 1 will be the 2023-24 year where switches will be replaced throughout the district. He said 12 was roughly $20,000 to replace. Gilbert said the district will have to pay up front but about 80 percent will be reimbursed.
The following year he said they will reapply for the funding and the goal is to reapply for funding to replace all of the switches in the district. The board voted to put out bids for the switches.
He also told the board the district was on a four-year rotation for laptops for the staff. He said there is one year of no purchases, but this year the rotation starts with new laptops for HMS staff. Gilbert asked for permission to collect bids for laptops for the purchase of 29, which was approved by the board.
In other business:
* Superintendent Lonnie Moser commented this was Teacher Appreciation Week and said several special things were being done to honor the teachers.
* The board recognized HES art instructor Kate Miller, who was nominated for the honor by a patron for her Popsicle stick student project that brought in a $10,000 grant to the school.
* The board heard an update from Superintendent Moser on food service renewal. He said technically, this is end of of the year even though the contract has only been in effect for second semester. He said there was roughly a 4 percent increase and asked for the board to approve the renewal.
Board members asked if the new service was going well and he said that yes, staff and students were in favor of the new food service. The board approved the contract 6-0.
* The board approved a social studies textbook adoption for approximately $85,000.
* Superintendent Moser provided an update on the KSDE audit, noting that total head count was 911, which is what they expected. They should find out final audit numbers later this week.
Board Clerk Levi Thompson said they may have to republish the budget due to additional at-risk students, which would provide more funding, however they won't know until the final audit comes. There is no tax increase associated with it and additional funds would go to the general fund.
* District Maintenance Director Chris Morey gave updates on projects, including the electrical on the bleachers at the HHS gym. He said the project should be on time to start following graduations.
He also gave an update on the project for west campus construction updates that included HVAC and plumbing. Morey said there may be some delays for materials to complete the project, however he said contractors should start the week after school is out and finish by July 31.
Morey also updated the board on the replacement of the track. He said the black rubber undercoat had been laid and this week Beynon was laying the red rubber track. He said there had been delays due to a requirement that temperatures stay above 50 degrees at night and also no rain for 24 hours. Once the top coat is poured, another crew will come and paint the striping - which he said would take 2 weeks.
* Superintendent Moser said they had some good discussion at last week's work session. He reminded there was a board member facilities tour on Wednesday starting at noon.
He told board members that health insurance premium rates will increase 5 percent for next year, which he had expected.
He also gave updates on upcoming end-of-year activities including Senior Awards, Baccalaureate and graduations along with plans for summer school.
* During the Special Education report, board members reported there was a huge need for paraprofessionals with only 49 employed to fill 63 positions.
* Following an Executive Session, the board voted to hire Lana Sheldon as HHS social studies teacher; accept resignation of HMS social studies teacher Brady Mulligan at the end of current school year; hire Joni Abel as HES kindergarten teacher.
