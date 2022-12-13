The Hiawatha School Board heard an update on the intersection at First and Oregon Street.
Superintendent Lonnie Moser said he has been meeting with city officials and said it has been made apparent that the state is not interested in helping repair the stoplights. The lights went out a few weeks ago due to an apparent shortage.
Moser mentioned that even if that issue was repaired, the intersection does not meet the state standards for intersection lights, as lights are recovered to be hanging over the road. The overhanging lights were damaged a few years ago due to an accident at that intersection. Currently, the lights are in blinking mode with a yellow light for north-south traffic - meaning take caution, but no stop is required - and stop signs have been put in place for east-west traffic.
Board members expressed concern again over the busy intersection and with basketball games starting up at home this week, traffic will be on the increase. Moser said that the city and school are reaching out to legislators to get them on board backing the project. Board member Tom Simmer said he had contacted Sen. Dennis Pyle about the matter as well. He said Sen. Pyle had said he would check into it.
In other business:
- The board heard from district nurse Erin Wenger about the possibility of having an anti-opiode nasal spray called Narcan. This is administered in case of an overdose of an opiate - whether prescription or not. Wenger was joined by district School Resource Officer Brandon Lowe and Dr. Jessica Jarvis, a provider at Amberwell Health. Both said that opiate usage has been on the rise and it doesn't hurt to take an extra precaution in case of a potential overdose. Wenger said the nasal spray could save a person's life while waiting on ambulance to arrive. Dr. Jarvis agreed - noting it's better to be proactive. Both said that opiate usage has increased in the area. Moser asked Wenger to draft a proposal for the board's potential review at the January meeting.
- The board discussed a proposal by the Hiawatha Baseball and Softball Club for use of the Sports Complex indoor practice facility. Club president Troy Kolb had been present last month and asked for $50,000 up front and a monthly lease of $1,500 for usage of the building. Moser said he contacted legal advisors, who said the district cannot "donate" toward a project, but can prepay for rental usage. However, he noted, it was advised to wait to make a donation until it was apparent the facility would be up and running in time. The club had said the facility would be ready to be used by March 1. Board members wanted to negotiate with the club and it was decided that Board President Ian Schuetz and board member Tom Simmer would be part of negotiations. They would bring back a proposal to the board for review and possible approval.
- Hiawatha senior Carolyn Schuetz was back to talk about a proposed Astronomy Club trip to the Nasa Center in Houston. She said the club had raised almost the $4,600 required for the trip and expected to make up the difference at the club's upcoming basketball concession stands.
- Board president Ian Schuetz presented HES principal Daniel Derienfeldt and HES teacher Molly Strathman with Certificates of Appreciation. The two were nominated by a patron for outstanding work and support of student learning.
- District Maintenance Director Chris Morey gave updates on capital improvements. He said several of the remaining machinery items at the old shop warehouse area had been powered on, but some - such as welders - he didn't know whether they worked as he didn't have gas to test them. He noted that all the trash had been removed. Schuetz suggested the board members brainstorm on what they want to do with the excess equipment, along with tables and chairs and other items in storage and return next month with a plan.
- Morey reported the new HVAC control system was fully integrated throughout all the schools. He also reported he was one custodian short at the elementary, but had some subs and so was able to cover.
- The board accepted fuel bids for the winter from Ag Partners for a total of $22,226.50. The bids were 2.24.9 cents a gallon for 2,500 gallons of unleaded and $2.96 a gallon for 16.604 gallons of "winter blend" diesel, which is supposed to be good to zero degrees.
- Moser updated the board that bids had been put out for a new food service contract and the cut off is Jan. 3 as they have to be out 45 days. He said Taher - who last month issued notice they wanted to exit their contract - has said they would provide food service in the interim until another provider is in place.
- School administrators reported on Career Day at the high school and middle school and Family Night at the elementary school.
- Moser reported his Facility Tour group would start meeting the 19th and then following they would pull in the three board members - Schuetz, Simmer and Jim Robidoux.
- Moser also reported that the end of semester was quickly approaching with finals starting later this week and the last day of school on the 21st a half day. He said students would return to class Jan. 5 and shortly following spring negotiations with teachers would begin. Schuetz said he would bow out of negotiations, after participating for 7-8 years. Board member Jacque Kerl said she would take part in negotiations.
- Following an Executive Session, Matt Lock was approved as HMS head coach for boys basketball, Ben Kettler was approved as HMS Assistant Boys Basketball Coach and Daspin Bruning was approved as HMS Middle School Track Coach.
